Two Pirates Games to Air on Streaming Service
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will have two of their games on a streaming platform, rather than the regular regional network.
Apple TV+ and the MLB announced their Friday Night Baseball Schedule for both August and September and the Pirates will feature twice on the streaming service.
The Pirates will face both the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 8 and then the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 5 on Apple TV+, with both games at PNC Park and first pitch set for 6:40 p.m.
Apple TV hosts two MLB games, or a doubleheader, for their Friday Night Baseball coverage, with the New York Yankees and Houston Astros taking place the same day as the Pirates vs. Reds and the Chicago Cubs hosting the Washington Nationals the same day as the Pirates vs. the Brewers.
The streaming platform has a broadcast team of play-by-play announcers in Wayne Randazzo and Alex Faust, analysts in former MLB players in Dontrelle Willis and Ryan Spilborghs, plus sideline reporters in Heidi Watney and Tricia Whitaker.
Siera Santos, Russell Dorsey, and Xavier Scruggs serve as the live pregame coverage for Friday Night Baseball.
The Pirates regularly feature on SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is joint company that both Bob Nutting the Pirates owner, and Fenway Sports Group, the ownership team of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL, own together, showing games from both teams throughout their respective seasons.
Pittsburgh will also feature on Roku for one of the MLB Sunday Leadoff Games, as they host the Colorado Rockies on Aug. 24 at PNC Park, with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m., the earliest start for any game they will play in 2025.
The Pirates suffered a sweep on the road vs. the Reds at Great American Ball Park, April 11-13, as they scored just five runs total and lost the series finale, 4-0, with just two hits in the game.
The last series between the two National League Central Division rivals saw the Pirates take two of the three games, 1-0 on May 20 and 3-1 on May 21, after losing the series opener 7-1 on May 19.
The Pirates and Brewers split the first series at PNC Park, May 22-25, with the Pirates winning the second and third games, 6-5 in extra innings on May 23 and 2-1 on May 24, and the Brewers winning the series opener and the series finale, 8-5 on May 22 and 6-5 on May 25.
Milwaukee hosted Pittsburgh at American Family Field, June 23-25, where they won two of the three games at home, leading 4-3 in the season series.
The Pirates will travel to face the Brewers, Aug. 11-13, and then the Reds, Sept. 23-25, completing the four series they have with each divisional opponenet.
