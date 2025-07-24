Pirates Sign Eight 2025 MLB Draft Picks
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made eight signings from their 2025 MLB Draft Class, who they will hope will develop into great players in the future.
These signings bring up the total to 12 of their 21 selections, which includes right-handed pitchers Seth Hernandez (First Round, sixth overall) and Jack Anker (Sixth Round, 173rd overall), third baseman Murf Gray, (Competitive Balance Round B, 73rd overall) and shortstop Matt King (10th Round, 293rd overall).
Shortstop Gustavo Melendez (Fourth Round, 113th Overall)
Melendez played for Colegio Nuestra Señora de la Merced in Puerto Rico and chose the Pirates over his commitment to Wake Forest. Competed at the 2025 MLB Draft Combine.
Antolín Maldonado Ríos of El Nuevo Dia reported that the Pirates signed Melendez for the full slot value of $674,300. There is also reportedly a guarantee of $350,000 for his education, that gets activated if Melendez can't continue playing baseball and instead chooses his studies.
MLB Pipeline had scouting grades for Melendez of Hit (55), Power (40), Run (50), Arm (50), Field (50) and Overall (45) and 141st in the 2025 MLB Draft class. Kiley McDaniel of ESPN ranked Melendez 92nd overall and Baseball America had him at 123rd overall.
Stands 5-foot-8 and 160 pound turns 18 years old on Oct. 20.
Catcher Adonys Guzman (Fifth Round, 144th Overall)
Played for Boston College as a freshman in 2023, born in The Bronx, N.Y. and attended Salesian High School in New Rochelle, N.Y.
He slashed .328/.411/.496 for an OPS of .907 in 62 games as a junior in 2025 with Arizona State, with 76 hits, 12 doubles, nine home runs, 44 RBIs and 27 walks to 32 strikeouts and earned College World Series All-Tournament Team honors and was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.
Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reported that the Pirates signed Guzman to the full slot value of $499,000
Outfielder Josh Tate (Eighth Round, 233rd Overall)
Played with Georgia Southern the past two seasons after spending his freshman season with Georgia in 2023.
Slashed .362/.437/.606 for a 1.042 OPS in 59 games for the Eagles, winning the Sun Belt Batting Title in 2025. Also had 89 hits, 18 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, 46 RBIs and 27 walks to 37 strikeouts.
Kiley McDaniel of ESPN rated him No. 102 overall in the 2025 MLB Draft Class.
Second Baseman Dylan Palmer (11th Round, 323rd Overall)
Played three seasons for Hofstra. Slashed .400/.449/.536 for an OPS of .985 in 53 games, 88 hits, 13 doubles, seven triples, one home run 32 RBIs, 32 stolen bases on 36 attempts and 16 walks to 18 striekouts as a junior in 2025. Earned First Team All-CAA honors for his play.
Right-Handed Pitcher Cameron Keshock (12th Round, 353rd Overall)
Played for Samford in 2025 as a junior, after spending his first two seasons with Auburn, Stands 6-foot-7.
Started 14 of 15 games pitched in 2025, with a 5-4 record, a 5.73 ERA over 77.0 innings pitched, 74 strikeouts to 33 walks and a 1.51 WHIP.
Outfielder Eddie King Jr. (16th Round, 473rd Overall)
Played three seasons with Louisville and slashed .367/.435/.750 for an OPS of 1.185 in 55 games, with 69 hits, 19 doubles, one triple, 17 home runs, 63 RBIs and 21 walks to 38 strikeouts as a senior in 2025.
His OPS ranked third in the ACC and his slugging percentage was 16th best in Division I. Earned Second Team All-ACC honors.
Also hit .500, with 18 hits in 36 at-bats in the NCAA Tournament, earning Nashville Regional MVP and College World Series All-Tournament Team honors.
Outfielder Cam Reed: (18th Round, 533rd Overall)
Played for Oregon State the past three seasons. Slashed .293/.402/.489 for an OPS of .891 in 55 games as a senior, with 55 hits, 11 doubles, one triple, eight home runs, 37 RBIs and 27 walks to 46 strikeouts.
Right-Handed Pitcher Brandon Cain (19th Round, 563rd Overall)
Spent two seasons with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (JUCO), before playing last season for Oklahoma as an outfielder.
Payed for the Frederick Keys in the MLB Draft League in 2025, where he had a 2-1 record, a 1.86 ERA and 10 strikeouts. Also the nephew of former MLB outfielder Lorenzo Cain.
