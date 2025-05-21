Pirates Shut Out Reds Behind Bailey Falter Start
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Bailey Falter dominated the Cincinnati Reds, giving his team a 1-0 shutout victory at PNC Park.
The Pirates end a four-game losing streak, as they suffered a series sweep vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, May 16-18, and lost the series opener to the Reds, 7-1 on May 19.
It is also the first win over the Reds this season, as they suffered a series sweep at Great American Ballpark, April 11-13.
Pittsburgh improves to 16-33 overall and 10-14 at home, while Cincinnati falls to 25-25 overall and 12-13 on the road.
Reds center fielder TJ Friedl led the game off with a triple off the right field wall, as they looked to take an early lead.
Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Bailey Falter maintained his composure and got out of the inning unscathed, as he got Reds third baseman Santiago Espinal for an easy ground out, struck out shortstop Elly De La Cruz and got left fielder Austin Hayes to pop out.
Center fielder Oneil Cruz led off the bottom of the first inning for the Pirates with a walk and then stole second base.
He eventually made it to third base off a wild pitch from Reds right-handed starting pitcher Nick Martinez, but designated hitter Andrew McCutchen grounded out, right fielder Bryan Reynolds lined out to De La Cruz and then Bart grounded out to De La Cruz to end the inning.
Falter and Martinez both dominated through the next three innings, with both pitchers keeping it a 0-0 game.
Cruz walked with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning and then stole second base again, giving him an MLB-leading 18 stolen bases. Martinez then hit McCutchen with a pitch on the hands, but he stayed on after a short check with the medical staff.
Reynolds came through with a single and Cruz made it all the way home safely from second base, giving the Pirates a 1-0 lead.
Falter finished his incredible start after seven innings and 79 pitches, allowing four hits, no walks and no earned runs, while striking out five batters.
He has a 0.38 ERA in the month of May, allowing one earned run over 23.2 innings pitched, which is the lowest mark in the National League with a minimum of 16 innings pitched, according to Alex Stumpf of MLB.com.
Pirates baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes got hit by a pitch with two outs and then second baseman Adam Frazier hit a ball that bounced around in left field. Frazier would get in for a double, but Hayes was out at home.
Pittsburgh manager Don Kelly challenged it and review showed a fan interfere with the ball, keeping Frazier at second base and Hayes at third base.
The Pirates loaded the bases after shortstop Jared Triolo walked, but Cruz grounded out and ended the inning.
McCutchen led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a single, but both Reynolds flew out and Bart grounded out. The Reds intentionally walked Horwitz and left fielder Alexander Canario made it to first base safely on an error from De La Cruz, as the Pirates loaded the bases.
The Pirates once again missed a chance to add onto their lead, after Hayes grounded into a fielder's choice.
Right-handed pitchers Dennis Santana and David Bednar pitched scoreless eighth and ninth innings, solidifying the win with Bednar getting his fourth save of the season.
The Pirates will look to take the series as they face the Reds in the series finale on May 21. First pitch is set for 12:35 p.m.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates