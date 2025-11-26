Bob Nutting Gives Pirates Front Office Demands for 2026

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are in the midst of a crucial offeseason and members of the front office know how important it really is, with owner Bob Nutting making it apparent.

Nutting Sets Expectations for 2026 Season

Nutting heads into his 20th season as the primary owner of the Pirates and the lack of success during his tenure is one that fans have gotten tired of.

The Pirates have posted a 1354-1619 (.455) record during Nutting's ownership, with just three playoff appearances from 2013-15 and four winning seasons in 19 years in charge.

Pittsburgh has also had amongst the lowest payrolls in baseball, finishing in the bottom five teams for Opening Day payroll in 16 of the previous 19 seasons.

The Pirates coming off of a 2025 campaign, where they finished 71-91 overall, the worst record in the National League Central Division and the fifth worst record in baseball. They also fired manager Derek Shelton on May 8 after a 12-26 start.

General manager Ben Cherington and president Travis Williams both returned for their seventh season with the Pirates and have immense pressure on themslves from fans, but also Nutting.

Williams spoke with Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette at PNC Park, where the Pirates were handing out Thanksgiving turkeys, food and other supplies for the holiday to Pittsburgh area families in need.

He spoke on the urgency of the front office and that they know they must deliver winning baseball to Pittsburgh next season, which Nutting will provide the resources for them to do.

“[Nutting] set clear goals and expectations of both myself and Ben — to win and make the playoffs,” Williams said to Mackey. “[Nutting] has also made sure we have the resources to do it, knowing we have to be aggressive in the marketplace.”

Will the Pirates Actually Spend This Offseason?

The Pirates, who rank amongs the lowest spending MLB teams, also rarely spend money in free agency, with their record signing at three years, $39 million for left-handed pitcher Francisco Liriano in December 2014.

Pittsburgh also hasn't signed a free agent position player to a multi-year deal since John Jaso, who signed a two-year, $8 million deal on Dec. 23, 2015, and the last free agent to a multi-year deal since right-handed starting pitcher Iván Nova, who signed a three-year, $26 million deal on Dec. 27, 2016

Cherington said at the general manager meetings in Las Vegas two weeks ago that the team is more " flexible " for trades and free agent signings and will take a more "aggressive" approach in years past, echoing what Williams said to Mackey.

There are reports that the Pirates will have $30-$40 million more on payroll and that they could spend around $100-$110 million, which would mark the most they've spent under Nutting.

While there are no signings just yet, the Pirates have reportedly been discussing offers with free agents and on trades to bolster their team.

This includes free agents in NL MVP finalist Kyle Schwarber , who hit 56 home runs in 2025, Japanese superstars in Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto , plus other bats in first baseman Pete Alonso, second baseman Jorge Polanco and slugger Ryan O'Hearn.

The Pirates also have inquired on the St. Louis Cardinals and their left-handed hitting in second baseman Brendan Donovan, outfielder Lars Nootbaar and infielder Nolan Gorman.

What the Pirates Need for 2026

The Pirates have a strong pitching staff, even outside of NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes, with the likes of rookies in Braxton Ashcraft, Mike Burrows and Bubba Chandler, plus veterans in Mitch Keller and Johan Oviedo.

They gave up the third least home runs allowed (153), posted the fourth lowest WHIP (1.22), seventh lowest team ERA (3.76), the seventh least walks (473) and the eighth lowest opposing batting average (.236).

Pittsburgh also led the MLB in shutouts with 19, two more than both the two second place teams in the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies, who had 17.

The Pirates were terrible offensively, with the lowest slugging percentage (.350) and OPS (.655), the third lowest batting average (.231) and the eighth lowest on-base percentage (.305) in 2025.

They scored the least runs (583) and drove in the least RBIs (561) in baseball, both lower than the Colorado Rockies, who finished with a 13. They also hit the least home runs (117), 31 home runs less than then second-lowest team in the St. Louis Cardinals at 148 home runs, and had the seventh most strikeouts (1,422).

Pittsburgh going after position players makes the most sense, but they'll have to actually sign a few players or land them in trades, if they want to achieve their goals for next season.

