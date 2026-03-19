Pirates Made an Andrew McCutchen Mistake

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates parted ways with franchise legend Andrew McCutchen this offseason and it may come as a decision they will regret going forward.

McCutchen signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers back on March 6 and has performed so far for them in Spring Training.

He's slashed .533/.667/.933 for an OPS of 1.600 over his first six games, with eight hits in 15 at-bats, three doubles, a home run, seven RBI and six walks to three strikeouts.

McCutchen hit his first home run off of former Pirates right-handed pitcher Nick Mears, a three-run home run on a 95.2 mph four-seam fastball over the plate, which he sent 102.4 mph off the bat and 375 feet to right center field in the 12-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on March 18.

The contract McCutchen signed gives him a chance to make the Opening Day roster and he could very well do so if he keeps performing like this. The deal reaches $1.25 million if he makes the roster and he could make $2.5 million this season, based on performance-incentives.

Pittsburgh made different moves this offseason, deciding against re-signing McCutchen, but if he hits like this the rest of Spring Training and into the 2026 regular season, they may come to rue their decision.

Why the Pirates Moved On from McCutchen

McCutchen spent the past three seasons with the Pirates, marking his second stint with the team and signing on a one-year, $5 million each winter.

The Pirates and McCutchen didn't have a deal in place around January, which also came after they made a few important additions this offseason.

Pittsburgh traded for power-hitting outfield prospect Jhostynxon Garcia from the Boston Red Sox on Dec. 4 and then added another home run bat in second baseman Brandon Lowe in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Dec. 19.

The Pirates then signed free agent slugger Ryan O'Hearn to a two-year, $29 million deal on Jan. 8, their first multi-year free agent signing since 2016.

Sep 26, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn (32) hits a rbi single during the fourth inning Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

McCutchen went on Twitter a few times towards late January and in February, hinting that he wanted to return to the team, that he could play in the outfield and that he felt disrespected about not getting to appear at PiratesFest, the annual fan convention.

The Pirates could've brought back McCutchen as their designated hitter, which he served as their past three seasons, but instead signed free agent Marcell Ozuna on a one-year, $12 million deal and a $16 million mutual option.

Ozuna came off a 2025 season that he still hit 21 home runs, which would've been the most on the Pirates, even dealing with a hip injury.

The Pirates went with an experienced right-handed bat that has been one of just four National League hitters with at least 20 home runs in each of the past four seasons.

Ozuna's signing essentially ended any chance at a reunion for McCutchen with the Pirates and he ended up signing with the Rangers as a result.

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