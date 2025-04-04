Pirates Reveal Home Opener Lineup
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates revealed their starting lineup for their home opener vs. the New York Yankees at PNC Park.
The Pirates will have third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes lead off for the first time this season. This is the fifth different player that has led off for the Pirates in a game this season and fourth straight game with a different leadoff hitter.
Hayes will also see the top half of the lineup for the first time, as he has either hit in sixth, seventh or eighth so far in 2025.
Andrew McCutchen returns to the starting lineup, after not doing so in the last series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
He'll play in right field, his first outfield appearance of the season after serving as designated hitter three times vs. the Miami Marlins in the first series. He will also hit fifth in the lineup.
McCutchen comes in for Jack Suwinski, who played in right field four of the past five games.
Joey Bart is back at catcher, after Endy Rodríguez started there on April 2 for Paul Skenes in the 4-2 victory over the Rays. Bart will hit fourth and Rodríguez, who will hit seventh, is at first base for the fourth time in 2025.
Jared Triolo will hit eighth and play second base for the second time in three games, as he has also played first base and third base for the Pirates this season.
Bryan Reynolds continues on at designated hitter, as he is dealing with right triceps soreness, which is keeping him from fielding, but he can still hit.
Oneil Cruz will stay on at center field and hit third, Tommy Pham will play left fielder, but hit sixth, while shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa will hit ninth.
The Pirates are 2-5 on the season, as they won just one of their four games against the Marlins, losing the other three on walk-offs, and taking just one against the Rays.
The Yankees come in with a 4-2 record and off of an appearance in the World Series, where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Pittsburgh Pirates Starting Lineup vs. the New York Yankees
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
DH Bryan Reynolds
CF Oneil Cruz
C Joey Bart
RF Andrew McCutchen
LF Tommy Pham
1B Endy Rodríguez
2B Jared Triolo
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
