Pirates' Paul Skenes, Livvy Dunne Show Steelers Support
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes and girlfriend Olivia "Livvy" Dunne showed up to the Pittsburgh Steelers game to show their support for the home team.
The Steelers face a formidable foe and their biggest rival in the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium, which will play a role in who wins the AFC North, with both teams coming into this Week 11 matchup 7-2 and 7-3 overall, respectively.
Skenes showed up on the Steelers' Twitter account and let the home fans know that he was in the building and ready to cheer them on. The Steelers account also posted both Skenes and Dunne, who have had a long-lasting relationship.
This isn't the first time that Skenes has interacted with the Steelers, as he exchanged jerseys with star linebacker/defensive end T.J. Watt back in September.
Dunne and Skenes have dated since they were both at LSU together and she often goes to see her boyfriend pitch for Pittsburgh.
Skenes starred at LSU in 2023, after transferring from Air Force. He had a 13-2 record in 19 starts, 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings pitched, gave up just 23 earned runs and seven earned runs, while making 209 strikeouts to just 20 walks, leading the program to a National Title that season.
He would enter the 2023 MLB Draft, where the Pirates took him with the No. 1 overall pick. He also signed with the franchise on a $9.2 million signing bonus, the highest ever given to a player.
Skenes dominated in the minor leagues and soon made it up to the majors on May 11 of the 2024 season.
He started 23 games, had a 1.96 ERA in 133.0 innings pitched, allowed just 29 earned runs, 94 hits, six home runs and 32 walks, while making 170 strikeouts and holding opposing hitting to a .198 batting average. He also had a 11.50 K/9 and a WHIP of 0.95.
He was also the first member of the Pirates to start for the National League in the All-Star Game since Jerry Reuss did it in 1975, 49 years ago. He is also just the fifth rookie to start an All-Star game, with Hideo Nomo of the Los Angeles Dodgers doing so in 1995, en route to winning NL Rookie of the Year.
Skenes also made the All-MLB First Team for his performance in 2024 and is a finalist for NL Rookie of the Year.
Dunne is a star gymnast herself, spending 2017 on the USA national team and helping LSU win their first National Title this past season, as well as setting a career-high of 9.900 on floor twice.
She is also the most followed NCAA athlete on social media, including 5.3 million followers on Instagram and 8.1 million followers on TikTok.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates