Andrew McCutchen Reacts to Playing Pirates Again

PITTSBURGH — Andrew McCutchen spent most of his major league career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, but he's in a new jersey against them this time around.

McCutchen is now with the Texas Rangers, who signed him this offseason after the Pirates didn't, giving him a new team for his 18th season in the major leagues.

He didn't play in the 5-1 series opener victory over the Pirates at Globe Life Field on April 21, but he didn't feel weird about facing his old team, as he had experience doing so when the Pirates traded him to the San Francisco Giants ahead of the 2018 season.

"I mean, I guess. Not necessarily," McCutchen said in a video from DK Pittsburgh Sports . "Maybe in the heat or the time it was a little different, but at this point now, it's not really different. It's just another day at the ballpark. Yeah it's not much emotion compared to the first time when I was traded and stuff. Just another day at the ballpark, I guess. It was good to catch up with people and see how they're doing. Past that, basically it."

McCutchen Stays Mum on Offseason Discussions With Pirates

The Pirates brought McCutchen back in 2023 after five seasons away from the franchise, where they signed him for one-year, $5 million and then did so for the 2024 and 2025 campaigns as well.

McCutchen expressed his disappointment at not rejoining the Pirates throughout this past offseason through Twitter, whether it was letting fans know the Pirates hadn't spoken to him about a deal, not getting invited to PiratesFest or showing that he could still play and in the outfield.

Sep 3, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen (22) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pirates ended up going a different direction, signing Marcell Ozuna on a one-year, $12 million contract as their designated hitter for this season, which saw McCutchen end up with the Rangers.

McCutchen didn't say much during his media scrum, saying, "I'd rather not answer that question.", in regards to inquiries on if he was disappointed in not returning to Pittsburgh or his communication with the Pirates this offseason.

When asked on his if he could return to the Pirates at some point in the future, he simply said, "I don't know. I'd guess you'd have to ask them that", and if he could ever come back to the organization in his post-playing career, just a simple, "We'll see."

Pirates and McCutchen in Different Places in 2026

The Pirates have had a solid season so far, at 13-10 overall and much improved offensively from the 2025 campaign, where they had arguably the worst lineup in baseball.

Ozuna has had his struggles this year, but the Pirates made two great additions in second baseman Brandon Lowe via trade with the Tampa Bay Rays and free agent slugger Ryan O'Hearn, both of whom have hit incredibly well in 2026.

It's a big change for a Pirates organization that normally doesn't spend much money, but recognizes the chance they have to finally break through as a winning team, particularly with their pitching staff.

McCutchen has slashed .207/.250/.379 for an OPS of .629 in 14 games, with no hits in his last 16 at-bats and 11 strikeouts in recent slump at the plate.

The 39-year old noticed that the Pirates have made those changes and it has worked out for them, which he was, outwardly, pleased with.

“It's great," McCutchen said. "They made a conscious effort to find ways they could better themselves. "They went out, and they did that. Now It’s paying off for them so far. Obviously you just have to stay healthy and see where that takes them. They’ve done well for themselves. They’ve done a good job thus far. Good for them.”

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