Pirates Need to Make Andrew McCutchen Decision

PITTSBURGH — There isn't a name more synonymous with the Pittsburgh Pirates than Andrew McCutchen and for good reason.

McCutchen has excelled in Pittsburgh over 12 seasons and two stints, putting him amongst the best players in franchise history and their best player in the 21st century. He has had so many impressive moments during his Pirates career, from his rookie season in 2009 to present day, that there are too many to even discuss.

He has spent the past three seasons back in Pittsburgh for his second stint with the team, but the two sides are at odds at this point of the offseason. The Pirates and McCutchen are now in a weird spot, one that they both should resolve before things get worse.

Why the Pirates and McCutchen Are at Odds

McCutchen has signed a one-year deal for $5 million the past three offseasons, marking his second stint with the Pirates.

He has served as the Pirates designated hitter during that time, a departure from his younger days when he made incredible plays in center field.

Sep 10, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen (22) catches a fly ball for an out during the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kane-Imagn Images | Scott Kane-Imagn Images

McCutchen has had a solid tenure in his return with the Pirates, nothing that says he's amongst baseball's elite, but has produced from the plate and given fans something to cheer about during tough moments.

Batting Avg. On-Base % Slugging % OPS WAR .242 .345 .391 .736 2.3

Hits Doubles Home Runs RBI BB/K 318 59 45 150 200/351

The Pirates have made additions to their lineup, with the likes of power-hitting left-handed bats in second baseman Brandon Lowe in a trade from the Tampa Bay Rays and free agent Ryan O'Hearn .

Both Lowe and O'Hearn can serve as designated hitter, plus also returning players like Spencer Horwitz, center fielder Oneil Cruz , right fielder Bryan Reynolds and catcher Joey Bart .

The Pirates could use more outfield depth, but McCutchen has only featured in 20 games in the outfield his past three seasons with the team and just turned 39 years old.

McCutchen has taken to Twitter in the past week, signaling that he wants to play for the Pirates in 2026 and that he can play in the outfield if needed.

He also posted after PiratesFest this past weekend that he wanted to be there for the fans, felt slighted for it and desires a chance to play baseball in 2026.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington spoke about McCutchen during the Q&A session at PiratesFest, but his answer lacked a clear decision, speaking instead about the relationship with him and that they have other work to do this offseason.

Does McCutchen Have Role with 2026 Priates?

The Pirates have clearly had one of the best offseasons they've had in recent memory, as they've filled important roster needs and added depth.

This includes the likes of outfielders in Jake Mangum , an older rookie who made his debut in 2025, plus former top 100 prospect Jhostynxon García , both in the trade from the Rays and a trade with the Boston Red Sox, respectively.

Sep 10, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Jake Mangum (28) yells after catching a fly ball hit by Chicago White Sox second baseman Chase Meidroth (10) during the eighth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

These additions, plus Lowe and O'Hearn, give the Pirates a better lineup than they've had the past three seasons and hope from Pirates fans that they may end their long absence from the postseason.

McCutchen doesn't have a defined role in this Pirates team for next season, as there are already players that can fill the designated hitter role on the team and his lack of playing time in the outfield.

The Pirates do have an opening in left field, but McCutchen hasn't featured there since he returned, playing almost all of his 20 games in right field.

McCutchen is a right-handed bat, something the Pirates could use with how many left-handed bats they currently have in their lineup, and has put up solid numbers in his second stint with the team.

A 26-man roster gives the Pirates just 13 position players, with eight starters and five depth pieces, or four after the backup catcher.

The Pirates still want an addition on the left side of their infield, plus maybe another outfielder if possible, which likely doesn't feature McCutchen on their team for 2026.

Pirates Must Make Andrew McCutchen Decision

McCutchen has had an incredible career in Pittsburgh, one that fans don't want to see end just yet and understandably so.

The Pirates have their best team, in terms of collective talent, since they last made the postseason three straight times from 2013-15, and another addition or two to their lineup and pitching staff might get them back to where they want to be.

McCutchen came back to Pittsburgh in 2023 to bring back winning baseball to a fanbase desperate for it and wants to stay with the team for at least one more season in 2026, where he and the Pirates have the best chance of reaching that goal.

Aug 23, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen (22) hits a two run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The current relationship between star and franchise is an untenable one. McCutchen clearly wants a return and isn't afraid to let that be known, while the Pirates haven't made a decision on bringing him back, furthering frustration from McCutchen and the fan base.

Both sides have their viewpoints that make sense, as McCutchen would get one last shot at playing baseball in the city he calls home, while the Pirates likely are waiting for decisions on their more desired potential additions this winter.

The Pirates need to make a decision on McCutchen and shouldn't wait around to do it. They need to commit to one of the franchise's greatest players or find other options in free agency or on the trade market.

Either choice work for them, but the longer this saga goes on, the worse it looks for both sides and causes unrest in a fanbase that has largely been positive with moves made this offseason.

Many fans would love to see McCutchen in "Buctober" once again, displaying his top bat and discipline at the plate and having a chance to go out on top.

Pirates fans would also like seeing a right-handed bat that would deliver home runs, which the team finished last in 2025 with just 117.

The Pirates traded McCutchen to the San Francisco Giants ahead of the 2018 season, a move widely disliked by the fan base, as they saw their star depart without even a chance to say goodbye.

While the Pirates got back Reynolds in that deal, they need to do right by McCutchen and the fan base as well this time around.

Sep 9, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen (22) walks on the field before the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

if the Pirates are bringing McCutchen back, they need to make the decision now. Commit to him and give him a reasonable role with the team, either more as a clubhouse leader or as someone that can consistently contribute to the lineup.

Not bringing him back, which would come as an unpopular decision for most Pirates fans, could work, but it must come with top additions that greatly benefit the lineup and roster construction.

The Pirates clearly want more time to make that final decision on McCutchen, but he deserves an answer, either way, so that he can decide what his future is.

