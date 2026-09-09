Bryan Reynolds Getting Hot at Crucial Time for Pirates

CHICAGO — The Pittsburgh Pirates need their veterans stepping up and Bryan Reynolds is back to doing just that.

The Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds played a big role in the 9-3 win over the Chicago White Sox in the series opener at Rate Field on Sept. 8, especially at the plate.

Reynolds hit a double in the first inning, giving the Pirates a 1-0 lead, then hit another double in the second inning, later scoring to make it 7-0 as the Pirates put up seven runs early on the White Sox.

It marks the 18th straight game that Reynolds has gotten on base, the longest active streak in the major leagues, and one that has seen him hit the way he did earlier this season.

Reynolds Getting Back to All-Star Snub After Slump

The Pirates may have Reynolds back hitting consistently, but he struggled at the plate , especially following the All-Star break.

Reynolds hit .197/.277/.291 for an OPS of .568 through the first month, July 18 to Aug. 17, with just 23 hits in 130 at-bats, one home run and six RBI, making him one of the worst hitters in baseball .

Aug 6, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) reacts after striking out in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He had just missed out on an All-Star nod , batting .283/.400/.477 for an OPS of .877 through 97 games, with 99 hits, 22 doubles, 14 home runs, 59 RBI and 62 walks to 94 strikeouts.

Reynolds had the third-most walks in baseball, and his .400 on-base percentage was fourth-best in MLB. He had a 34-game on-base streak that led the major leagues and a 17-game hitting streak that was the second-longest of his career, too.

He is now in a much better spot since getting back on this latest on-base streak, hitting .314/.388/.443 for an OPS of .830, with 22 hits in 70 at-bats, six doubles, a home run, four RBI and seven walks to 12 strikeouts.

Reynolds has seven multi-hit games, and his three hits against the Los Angeles Angels at PNC Park on Sept. 5 were the most since his four hits vs. the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on June 16.

He also hit a home run against the Angels, his first since July 28 vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park.

"Just hitting the ball well, hitting it hard," Reynolds said after his game against the White Sox. "Hoping it falls. Nothing crazy. Good barrels."

Why the Pirates Need More From Reynolds

The Pirates have won nine of their past 13 games and are one game below .500, 72-73, with 17 games left in the season.

Pittsburgh is two spots back from the final spot in the National League Wild Card race , but 5.5 games back of the Diamondbacks, so they need a great finish to overtake them.

Jul 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) hits a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reynolds, the longest-tenured Pirates player, can play a big role in pushing towards his first winning season and postseason.

He's been one of the Pirates' best hitters this season, and his 36 doubles are tied for the most in baseball with San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers.

Reynolds is hitting .385/.452/.654 for a 1.106 OPS through seven games in September, and the Pirates need him and their other stars to do that the rest of the month for a chance at the playoffs.

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