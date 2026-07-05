Three Pirates Who Got Snubbed From All-Star Game

WASHINGTON — The Pittsburgh Pirates have had a solid season so far, but their All-Star representation didn't show that.

The Pirates have just one player headed to the 2026 All-Star Game on July 14 at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies, in right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes , who has a spot with the National League for the third straight season.

Pittsburgh has improved their roster in numerous ways, particularly with their offense becoming one of the best in baseball and a pitching staff that has great potential.

Three Pirates players stood out amongst the rest as deserving of a place of the honor and could still get a spot in the All-Star Game, if they become a replacement.

Braxton Ashcraft Dominating Opposing Hitting in 2026

Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft had a strong showing as a rookie in 2025 and he's done even better as a full-time starter in 2026.

Ashcraft has posted a 9-3 record over 18 starts, a 3.24 ERA over 108.1 innings pitched, 122 strikeouts to 25 walks, a .234 batting average allowed (BAA) and a 1.10 WHIP. He has also posted a 10.14 K/9, 2.08 BB/9 and a 4.88 K/BB.

Jun 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft (35) delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These stats have him amongst the best starting pitchers in the National League and MLB as well in 2026.

Pirates RHP Braxton Aschraft NL/MLB Rankings

Stat (Total) NL/MLB Ranking Innings Pitched (108.1) 3rd/4th Strikeouts (122) 4th/7th K/BB (4.88) 4th/10th BB/9 (2.08) Tied-5th/Tied-14th Wins (9) Tied-7th/Tied-8th K/9 (10.14) 9th/14th ERA (3.24) 11th/22nd WHIP (1.10) Tied-8th/Tied-17th BAA (.234) 15th/33rd

Ashcraft has also posted 10 quality starts (at least six innings pitched, three runs or less), tied for seventh in NL and tied for ninth in MLB, showing his workload and efficiency as well.

It was always going to be tough for Ashcraft to get in the All-Star Game, with a great list of NL starting pitchers, including Skenes, who had high praise for his fellow rotation partner.

“You’ve seen it all year and we’ve seen it last year too and last year was a smaller sample size," Skenes said. "Came up later in the year. Wasn’t going to be an All-Star last year and I think that’s, you know, I think Konnor [Griffin’s] going to be an All-Star next year and [Esmerlyn] Valdez and some other guys that came up and haven’t had a full year.

"So I think it’ll be a different story next year. He’s one of the best pitchers in the game and I don’t really think you can argue that. All the numbers say that too. Obviously he’s having a good year and recognition and getting to go to the All-Star Game is not the end-all, be-all by any means, but he deserves it and he’s not the only one.”

Brandon Lowe Showing Best Power of any Second Baseman

The Pirates traded for Brandon Lowe this offseason, landing him from the Tampa Bay Rays to add power to a lineup that needed it and do so at a position where that wasn't as common.

Lowe did both things, as he leads both the Pirates and all MLB second baseman with 20 home runs.

Jun 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) hits a three-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He is slashing .242/.318/.494 for an OPS of .812 in 83 games, with 79 hits, the 20 home runs and 60 RBI, plus 161 total bases.

Brandon Lowe Stats Amongst NL/MLB Second Basemen

Stat (Total) NL/MLB Ranking Home Runs (20) First/First RBI (60) First/First Slugging Percentage (.494) First/First Total Bases (161) Second/Second OPS (.812) Third/Third

Lowe's production has been massive for the Pirates, who have a left-handed bat that can exploit PNC Park and is a threat whenever he steps to the plate.

He only misses out with again, a strong second baseman pool in the NL, with the likes of Luis Arraez (San Francisco Giants) and Ozzie Albies (Atlanta Braves) having good seasons themselves.

It's unfortunate for Lowe, who easily would've made the American League All-Star team, as they have a much weaker second base group, but the Pirates know how crucial he's been for them this season.

Bryan Reynolds Could Have Best Season of Career

The Pirates wanted internal improvements this season and left fielder Bryan Reynolds gave them just that at the plate.

Reynolds has slashed .284/.395/.470 for an OPS of .865 in 90 games, with 93 hits, 21 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 55 RBI and 57 walks to 88 strikeouts.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) circles the bases one a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His slash line would be close to his two best seasons as a rookie in 2019 and then his first All-Star nod in 2021, while also better than his last All-Star nod in 2024.

Reynolds made a great push for the All-Star Game with a great month of June , where he slashed .293/.386/.525 for an OPS of .911, which also came after a fantastic month of May, slashing .313/.422/.510 for an OPS of .932.

He also had the longest on-base streak in the major leagues and his career at one point, 34 games from May 23 to June 29, plus a 17-game hitting streak from June 9 through June 27, tied for the second-longest of his career.

Reynolds has improved in almost every area, but none more than in plate discipline, with his 57 walks tied for second-most in a season in his career.

Those 57 walks also rank tied third-most in the NL and tied-seventh most in baseball, while his on-base percentage (.395) ranks fourth-best in the NL and seventh-best in baseball.

It's given him an .865 OPS, which ranks 12th-best in the NL and 20th-best in baseball, both massive improvements from last season, where he had a .318 OBP and .720 OPS.

Reynolds faced the same issue that Ashcraft and Lowe did with great outfielders in the NL, but his numbers stack up against some of the better ones in baseball and his improvements have been incredibly important for the Pirates in 2026.

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