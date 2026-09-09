How Pirates Can Earn NL Wild Card Spot

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates just won't go away.

The Pirates traveled to the Windy City to take on the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs in a critical road trip. The Buccos kept their pursuit of the final National League Wild Card spot alive after a drubbing of the White Sox.

While their chances remain slim, the Pirates can still possibly make the postseason. Multiple factors have to swing their way, but there is still hope in Pittsburgh.

Where Pirates Sit in Wild Card Race

After winning the opening contest against the White Sox, the Pirates improved their record to 72-73. Not only did they move within one game of a .500 record, they also leapfrogged both the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card race.

Still, the Pirates have plenty of ground to gain. The Buccos still sit 5.5 games back of the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final spot in the postseason. They also have the San Diego Padres standing in their path. The Padres are a half game back of the Diamondbacks with a 77-68 record.

Sep 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bubba Chandler (36) throws the ball against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pirates Path to Playoffs

That means the Pirates are in a situation where every single game is must-win. It's a jam-packed race, with seven teams still fighting for just three spots. The Philadelphia Phillies and the Cubs are the safest picks to earn those spots, with each holding at least a three-game advantage over the rest of the field.

But the Pirates can make up a significant amount of ground over the next five games. The win over the White Sox was huge, but the upcoming three-game set against the Cubs could make or break this inspired run.

If the Pirates can go into Wrigley Field and take two out of three against the Cubs, they can close the gap even more and do it without having to depend on other teams helping them out.

A Little Help Wouldn't Hurt

Unfortunately for the Pirates, they aren't in a position to control their own fate. Even if they continue winning games and series, they need two of the teams in front of them to struggle further.

The Cubs might be the best option to do that. They've dropped six of their last 10 games, and they are taking on the Milwaukee Brewers before the Buccos.

The Diamondbacks have a path that isn't much easier. They take on an underachieving Texas Rangers squad before welcoming the Miami Marlins, followed by the New York Yankees. They'll end their calendar month with a three game set against the Padres, and that could have serious ramifications for both teams, plus the Pirates.

Over this final stretch, the Pirates are trying to do everything they can to make the postseason. They have to control what they can and win as many games as possible. But it's not just about what they do, and the Buccos will have to count on a bit of help to make this push for the final NL Wild Card spot.

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