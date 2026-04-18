Pirates Legend Has High Hopes for 2026 Season

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates may just become the competitive outfit that fans are hoping for and so too for former stars like A.J. Burnett.

Burnett spent three seasons with the Pirates, 2012-13 and 2015, making two playoff appearances and bringing back winning baseball back to Pittsburgh after 20 straight losing seasons.

The former Pirates starter threw out the first pitch ahead of the 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in the series opener at PNC Park on April 17 and also got to celebrate the new City Connect jerseys, which he helped unveil, that the Pirates wore for the first time.

It was great for Burnett to be back in a ball park where he had so much success at the end of his career, but also back with the Pirates pitching staff, who he helped mentor at the beginning of Spring Training.

Burnett has loved what he's seen so far from the Pirates and can sense that this isn't the team of the past few years.

"I expected it from the new guys I met coming in, and the ones I already knew, I have not been here in the past couple, I told you all that, but the vibe in there is different, even from my visit in spring," Burnett said. "Anytime you can start off hot, win ball games, it's only going to help."

Why Burnett Thinks the Pirates Are Different This Season

The Pirates are 12-8 through the first 20 games of 2026, tying them for the lead in the National League Central Division and the

Pittsburgh took two of three games on the road against division rivals in the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs, plus swept the Baltimore Orioles in the first series at home.

The Pirates haven't made the postseason since Burnett's last season in 2015 and have only had one season with a winning percentage above .500 either, both the second-longest streaks of any major league team.

Burnett sees in this team that, unlike previous years, they can go at it every game and that no loss brings them down for the next day.

"I don't know. It's just like, winning," Burnett said on why he's confident in this year's Pirates' squad. "We're just gonna go win. There's not a lot of talk about, we gotta do this. We gotta do that. You know, it's just wanting to win. It seemed like from a distance before, not recently, but back in the day, if they got beat real bad, the fight was already drained out of them. It just seems like it doesn't matter what happens to this crew.

"I think that's a big difference. They just expect to win every day, and if they don't, it's not going to be the end of the world. You know, we got 162 of these games, another one tomorrow. Hopefully I see more of that."

The Pirates have also made some key additions like second baseman Brandon Lowe , right fielder/first baseman Ryan O'Hearn and Marcell Ozuna, who have bolstered the lineup and made it easier on returners like Oneil Cruz , Bryan Reynolds and Spencer Horwitz to thrive.

Those new pieces are how the Pirates started getting better when Burnett came in a trade from the New York Yankees, relief pitcher Mark Melancon came in a trade from the Boston Red Sox, they signed free agents like starting pitcher Francisco Liriano and catcher Russell Martin that played big roles in that postseason run, 2013-15.

Burnett knows that the Pirates needed some extra help this offseason and after getting it, he sees them all playing a big role in competitng for a spot in the playoffs.

"I feel like so far. Like I said, I'm paying attention on an app most of the time, but you see highlights and you see things," Burnett said. "It just seems like the pieces they've brought in are perfect fits for what they needed, what they didn't have. And that's what happened with us. We were close in '12, and the guys they brought in were the perfect pieces we needed. Seems to be working out."

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