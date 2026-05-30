Jared Jones Shaky But Electric in Season Debut for Pirates

PITTSBURGH —For the first six pitches, the Jared Jones revival felt like a superhero premiere.

The first six fastballs of his first start since 2024 all registered triple digits. Jones looked like he’d never left—same hair, same heat, same electric stuff. You could almost feel the collective exhale from the Pirates’ dugout.

Then came fastball No. 7.

Kody Clemens, the third batter of the night, saw the seventh straight 101-mph heater and looked like he’d been waiting on it since spring training. The swing was short, violent, and perfect.

Jared Jones is back on the mound for the @Pirates and pumping 101 MPH 😤 pic.twitter.com/mE8Lwx6OLJ — MLB (@MLB) May 29, 2026

Velocity Giveth, Velocity Taketh Away

That’s the thing about Jones. The radar gun readings will always be the headline. But for every triple-digit arrow, there’s a hitter sitting dead-red, ready to pounce. Clemens just happened to be the first.

Jones' final pitching line for the evening: 4.1 innings pitched, 7 hits, 5 earned runs, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts and 2 home runs allowed. He threw 77 pitches (53 strikes).

During the adrenaline of the first inning, Jones' still managed to escape just allowing the one run. But once the second inning rolled around, a lack of control showed up. A leadoff single, then two straight walks to load the bases with no outs. This was the nightmare. The kind of inning that ends a comeback start before the third commercial break.

Here's where Jones showed something you can’t teach. Bases loaded, zero outs and no margin for error, he reached into his back pocket and dropped an 86.9-mph curveball on Luke Keaschall for a huge strikeout. One out. Then Tristan Gray poked a single through the left side to score two, and suddenly it was a tied game at three runs apiece. But Jones didn’t crumble. Byron Buxton—Minnesota’s best hitter—stepped in and grounded into a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.

That’s the kind of grit that doesn’t show up in the final line.

And then, just when you thought he’d settled in, the third inning delivered the gut punch. Two outs. Josh Bell sawed off a broken-bat single the other way—one of those pokes that finds grass just to be cruel. Next pitch: Trevor Larnach didn’t miss. The ball cleared the right-field bleachers entirely and splashed down into the Allegheny River.

A souvenir for the fish. A souvenir for the Twins’ lead.

5-3. Just like that.

Jones’ fastball by then had settled around 97-98, still elite by mortal standards, but no longer superhero territory. And maybe that’s the lesson from his first start back: the raw stuff is still special. Nine fastballs over 100 mph. Six strikeouts. A filthy curveball when he needed it most.

But control wavered. The long ball bit him twice. And he couldn’t quite make it through the fifth, removed after striking out Clemens for the first out of the inning.

Expectations & Exceptions

Jones missed an entire year. He didn’t just survive—he touched 101. He navigated a bases-loaded, no-out jam. He threw more strikes than balls by a healthy margin. And he showed exactly why the Pirates believe their rotation could be elite by October.

But he also reminded everyone that velocity alone is a dangerous leash. Hitters adapt. They sit. They wait. And sometimes, they send your seventh straight fastball into the Allegheny River.

For a first start back after surgery? You’ll take the live arm, the heartbeat, and the fight. But Jones and the Pirates know what comes next: the hard part. Refining the control. Mixing in the off-speed earlier. Learning to live not on 100, but on 98 with purpose.

The future is still bright in Pittsburgh. Welcome back, Jared. We missed the gun. Now let’s work on the rest.

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