Pirates Didn't Drop Marcell Ozuna From Lineup Because of Performance

PITTSBURGH — Marcell Ozuna is the big omission for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their lineup, especially due to his struggles so far in 2026.

Ozuna won't start at designated hitter for the Pirates in their series finale vs. the Baltimore Orioles at PNC Park on April 5, as Bryan Reynolds hits in place of him, staying at third in the lineup.

This decision isn't due to Ozuna's poor hitting so far, but rather, it's a part of how the Pirates schedule players to either miss a game for rest or move someone for a position change.

Reynolds started at designated hitter in the series finale vs. the New York Mets at Citi Field on March 29, with this his second start at the position. Pirates manager Don Kelly likes having Reynolds in the designated hitter role at times, giving him a break from left field and a chance to focus more on his hitting.

The Pirates signed Ozuna on a one-year, $12 million deal in February, hoping to get one of the better home run hitters in baseball to bolster a lineup that had little power in 2025.

Mar 28, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (24) runs out a single against the New York Mets during the eleventh inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Ozuna has just two hits in 27 at-bats, and started 1-for-26, with a .074 batting average in seven games with the Pirates and no home runs.

He spoke with the media following his last start and understood the fans frustrations, which have resulted in boos. Ozuna is fine with the boos and understands that he has to start producing from the plate to get the fans back on his side.

“It’s not my first time being in that moment," Ozuna said. "I deserve to be booed. I don’t mind. I’m going to keep grinding and do my best. As soon as I get the knocks, everything is going well now. I have the confidence, my teammates trust me and most of the fans trust me. They booed me because they need to see my show. So I have to give my show. This is the time, right now.”

Overview of Pirates Lineup vs. Orioles

Player Position Batting Side Oneil Cruz Center Field Left Brandon Lowe Second Base Left Bryan Reynolds Designated Hitter Switch Ryan O'Hearn Right Field Left Nick Yorke Third Base Right Konnor Griffin Shortstop Right Spencer Horwitz First Base Left Henry Davis Catcher Right Jake Mangum Left Fielder Switch

Jake Mangum takes over in left field from Reynolds and will hit ninth, marking his second start in the position. Oneil Cruz stays in center field and leads off and Ryan O'Hearn remains in right field and fourth in the batting order for the Pirates outfield.

Nick Yorke, who scored the tying run and hit the walk-off double in the 3-2 win the game prior, takes over at third base from Nick Gonzales. Yorke makes his third start at third base and hits fifth in the lineup.

Konnor Griffin stays at shortstop and hits sixth, Spencer Horwitz continues on at first base and hits seventh, plus Brandon Lowe plays second base and hits second, completing the Pirates infield.

Henry Davis comes back in at catcher and will work with right-handed starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft, who makes his second start for the Pirates in 2026.

Ashcraft threw a career-high six innings and gave up two runs in the 2-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on March 30 at Great American Ball Park.

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