Pirates Prospect Forcing His Way Toward MLB Call-Up

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. The bats continued producing during the series, with the team putting up 13 runs in their last two ballgames.

As impressive as the offense has been for the Pirates in the past two contests, the organization’s Triple-A affiliate is having an even more impressive showing. That’s headlined by the power-hitting force that Pirates’ No. 9 prospect Esmerlyn Valdez is becoming.

Valdez has been an intriguing prospect for the Pirates over the past two seasons, but he’s turning into a can’t miss player. After knocking a pair of home runs during the team’s recent double header, Valdez’s maturation at the plate is putting him on the radar of an MLB call-up for the Pirates.

Going Down and Getting It

With 10 home runs already, Valdez is showing how his power is translating to each level of competition. His ninth home run of the campaign was an absolute rocket. The incoming pitch was low in the strike zone, but the sturdy outfielder exploded through the pitch and drove it high over the left field fence. The team’s social media account shared that the ball was the hardest hit home run of his career, coming in at over 112 miles per hour.

Esmerlyn Valdez just hit the hardest home run of his career at 112.6 MPH off the scoreboard! 💪 pic.twitter.com/6Y5zdVx49Y — Indianapolis Indians (@indyindians) May 20, 2026

Not to be outdone, his 10th home run of the season was just as impressive. Valdez launched yet another rocket high over the left field fence. Once again, he struck the scoreboard like a missile hitting ground.

Welcome to target practice with Esmerlyn Valdez, as he hits ANOTHER home run off the scoreboard today. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/MIpCzuqDh4 — Indianapolis Indians (@indyindians) May 20, 2026

The two plays are excellent juxtapositions, both highlighting the strides Valdez’s swing has taken. For starters, he homers off of a right-handed and left-handed pitcher. And in both instances, he drives a ball low in the zone. He’s able to get the barrel underneath, and he launches the ball with explosive strength. The more he plays at the Triple-A level, the more he looks like an MLB player at the plate.

Discipline Is Key

Another component to this impressive stretch is an improved plate discipline. The strikeouts are still a concern, with 41 so far, but it’s matched by how avoidant pitchers are towards him.

So far this season, Valdez is one of the most walked players in the International League. He ranks fifth among all batters, drawing 33 bases on balls. It’s a testament to Valdez becoming more patient and methodical at the plate. Compared to how he’s performed the last two seasons, he’s being walked at a much higher rate. In 2024, he totaled 59 walks and last season was walked a total of 56 times across all leagues played.

When Pirates Could Call Him Up

With the injury to Ryan O’Hearn, the Pirates’ outfield has a pressing need for offense. The team is trying to replace him another top prospect, as Jhostynxon Garcia is getting his first taste of MLB action this season.

But Valdez is another type of player, one that the Pirates will need to keep this offensive showing going. Depending on how the injury situation shakes out, the team might have another exciting prospect making his way to Pittsburgh.

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