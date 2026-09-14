Former Pirates Manager Could Provide Leadership for Don Kelly

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates manager Don Kelly is close to finishing his first full season on the job, but may benefit from some guidance next season.

A former Pirates manager who would make sense is Clint Hurdle, who presided over the franchise's last period of sustained success.

Hurdle led the Pirates to three straight postseasons , earning a National League Wild Card berth in 2013, 2014 and 2015, bringing playoff baseball back to Pittsburgh after more than two decades.

The former Pirates skipper even said on Twitter that he is always interested in coaching, as long as the team shows that interest first.

I always answer my phone when it rings. — Clint Hurdle (@ClintHurdle13) September 13, 2026

Why Hurdle Makes Sense for Kelly

Kelly took over as the Pirates manager on May 8, 2025, after they dismissed Derek Shelton, following a 12-26 start.

There's been some success under Kelly, as the Pirates finished the 2025 season 57-65 after he took over and were 44-37 at home, and are now 75-75 and 6.5 games back in the National League Wild Card race in 2026.

May 6, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates manager Don Kelly in the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kelly spent five-plus seasons as Shelton's bench coach before taking over as Pirates manager, and there have been some good things about his tenure and less satisfactory ones.

He is a former player who has gone through roster changes, being placed on waivers numerous times and understands how hard it is to stay on a major league roster and works through that.

His MLB-leading six ejections also show his support for his players and willingness to always stick up for them.

Kelly also had postseason success under Pirates Hall of Fame manager Jim Leyland , making the ALCS twice and the 2012 World Series with the Detroit Tigers.

Where Kelly is less experienced is making the tough decisions in-game and balancing that with managing players over an entire season, getting the best out of them and keeping them healthy.

Hurdle has experience with that, spending eight seasons as manager of the Colorado Rockies, 2002-09, and nine seasons as the Pirates manager, 2011-19, for 17 seasons total.

His leadership helped the Pirates go from a record 20-consecutive losing seasons from 1993 to 2012, to those three postseason appearances and featuring as one of the most competitive teams in baseball.

There were also tough moments in his tenure, such as the 2011 and 2012 seasons, where the Pirates were well above .500 late in the season, but collapsed both times and fell below .500.

Hurdle knows what it's like to fall short of your goals, but also what it takes to reach them and win with the Pirates.

That kind of experience is invaluable and would help Kelly and his future as the Pirates manager.

What Role Should Hurdle on Pirates' Staff

Kelly added former Pirates manager Gene Lamont to his staff in 2025 as an advisor when he took over as manager.

Lamont worked under Leyland with the Pirates and the Tigers, and his three decades of experience were important for Kelly in his first season.

Aug 22, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Colorado Rockies interim bench coach Clint Hurdle (left) talks with Pittsburgh Pirates special advisor Gene Lamont (right) before the game at PNC Park. Both gentleman were former managers of he Pirates. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hurdle should occupy a similar role for the Pirates, as he spent time as a special assistant to the general manager with the Colorado Rockies, then as both hitting coach and bench coach during the 2025 season.

He can work with Kelly on those in-game decisions, learning when best to make them and then living with those decisions, whatever the result.

Kelly made a mistake leaving left-handed relief pitcher Gregory Soto in the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sept. 12, as he gave up two runs on two walks and two hit batters, ending in a 4-3 loss, instead of making a bullpen change.

Managers make those mistakes at times, but Kelly would benefit from a veteran in the dugout, who can help out when things get tough and tense, providing some extra knowledge when its needed most.

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