Jared Jones' Return Creates Good Problem for Pirates

PITTSBURGH– When the Pirates open a three-game home series against the Minnesota Twins on Friday night, they will welcome back a familiar face to the starting rotation. Right-hander Jared Jones is set to make his 2026 season debut after missing more than a year following elbow surgery.

His return solves one problem for Pittsburgh. It creates another entirely, albeit the kind teams dream about.

The Pirates now have seven starting pitchers on their active roster, a surplus that forces difficult decisions about roles, workloads, and the future of some of baseball's most promising young arms. While all seven would obviously like a chance to be a starter in Major League Baseball, manager Don Kelly has decided to stick with a five-man rotation . This leaves Carmen Mlodzinski and Wilber Dotel as the current odd-men-out, but still holding critical roles in the bullpen .

The Jones Reintroduction

Jones, who turns 25 in August, was one of the most electric young pitchers in baseball during his 2024 rookie campaign. In 22 starts that season, he posted a 6-8 record with a 4.14 ERA over 121.2 innings, striking out 132 batters while walking just 39. His 9.8 strikeouts-per-nine rate ranked among the league's best for rookie starters, and his fastball consistently sat in the upper-90s. He combined with Paul Skenes to form one of the best young pitching duos in baseball in the second half of 2024.

The elbow surgery that sidelined him for all of 2025 was undoubtedly a blow to Pittsburgh, though the rotation still performed as one of the best in MLB. Jones has progressed through his rehab without setbacks and has looked sharp in his final minor league tune-ups. His return on Friday against the Twins gives the Pirates a power arm they will gladly welcome back to a team that now provides run support for its pitching staff.

The Mlodzinski Move: A Proven Reliever Returns to Comfort Zone

In preparation for Jones' activation, the Pirates have already made their first roster adjustment. Mlodzinski has been shifted to the bullpen, a role in which he has previously excelled.

Mlodzinski's 2025 season demonstrated his versatility and value. Across 34 appearances, including 12 starts, he compiled a 5-8 record with a 3.55 ERA over 99.0 innings. He struck out 89 batters against just 27 walks, posting a WHIP of 1.30. He looked more and more comfortable in his bullpen role after he transitioned during the middle of the season.

It's his bullpen pedigree that makes this move particularly appealing for the Pirates. Mlodzinski showed the ability to pitch multiple innings, escape jams, and serve as a bridge to the back end of the bullpen.

The timing is notable. The Pirates' bullpen has struggled this season, with a 4.20 ERA that ranks 18th in the majors and an alarming 4.82 mark in May alone. Mlodzinski now slots into a middle-relief role that has been a particular trouble spot, giving Kelly a trusted arm who can absorb important innings while also serving as a potential long man or spot starter if needed.

The Chandler Decision: Prospect Development Takes Precedence

Another candidate to lose his rotation spot was probably Bubba Chandler, the organization's top pitching prospect. But the Pirates have opted to keep the 23-year-old in the rotation, prioritizing his development over the short-term roster fit.

Chandler's 2026 numbers tell a story of a young pitcher navigating the learning curve of the major leagues. Through 11 starts, he is 1-6 with a 4.85 ERA over 52.0 innings. He has struck out 52 batters but walked 36, a ratio that reflects both his electric stuff and his need for refinement.

Despite the uneven results, the Pirates see a pitcher with frontline potential. His 2025 debut was promising – a 4-1 record with a 4.02 ERA and a microscopic 0.926 WHIP across 31.1 innings. The organization believes that the only way for Chandler to harness his elite stuff is to face major league hitters, not to stall his development in Triple-A or shift him to a bullpen role that would limit his growth as a starter.

A Rotation Built for October?

If Jones returns to form and Chandler improves this summer, the Pirates could roll out a starting five that rivals any in the National League.

Skenes obviously anchors the staff. Braxton Ashcraft has been a revelation in 2026, posting a 2.75 ERA with a 1.049 WHIP across 11 starts, striking out 70 batters in 68.2 innings. Mitch Keller provides veteran stability and a plethora of quality starts. Chandler offers high-upside youth and the ability to punch out any hitter. And now, Jones brings his upper-90s fastball and swing-and-miss slider back to the fold.

That quintet – Skenes, Ashcraft, Keller, Chandler, and Jones – could eventually give the Pirates one of the deepest rotations in baseball, a group capable of shortening series and neutralizing even the most potent lineups.

The Dotel Factor: Depth Upon Depth

The rotation surplus extends even beyond the six names currently on the roster. Wilber Dotel, who has excelled in his brief major league stint this season, is another starting pitcher currently working out of the bullpen.

Dotel, 23, has appeared in five games for the Pirates in 2026, all in relief. He's posted a 1.69 ERA over 10.1 innings. While his sample size remains small, Dotel has struck out ten batters against three walks while allowing six hits.

That Dotel – a starting pitcher by trade – is already contributing in the bullpen further illustrates the embarrassment of riches the Pirates currently possess. When depth pieces are pitching this effectively, the organization can afford to be patient with its top prospects and strategic about its veteran deployments.

The Twins Series as a Showcase

The Minnesota Twins arrive at PNC Park for a three-game weekend series beginning Friday. Minnesota entered play on May 29 with a 27-30 record, sitting third in the AL Central. The Twins have been better than most expected, capable of beating anyone on a given night but still searching for consistency.

Jones is scheduled to start Friday's opener . His performance will be scrutinized not just for results, but for stuff: Does the fastball still hit 98? Is the slider still sharp? Is the command still there after so much time away?

If Jones looks like the pitcher who struck out 132 batters as a rookie, the Pirates' "good problem" will only become more pronounced. And for a team with legitimate playoff aspirations, that is exactly the kind of problem worth having.

Key Stats

Boppin' Buccos: 9 HR by hitters is 6th in MLB over last seven days

Twin Spin: 62 strikeouts by pitchers is third best in MLB over last seven days

The Pirates and Twins have met a total of 55 times. The Twins lead the series 31-24.

May 27, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Probable Pitchers & Matchups

Game 1: May 29, 6:45 PM at PNC Park

PIT: RHP Jared Jones (First start since 2024 season)

MIN: RHP Taj Bradley (5-1, 2.77 ERA, 59 K)

Key Battle: Bradley vs Pirates 1B Spencer Horwitz (3-for-6, 1 RBI in six career AB against Bradley)

Game 2: May 30, 4:05 PM at PNC Park

PIT: RHP Mitch Keller (5-2, 3.64 ERA, 46 K)

MIN: RHP Baily Ober (6-2, 3.92 ERA, 43 K)

Key Battle: Keller vs Twins DH Josh Bell (.429 AVG, 1 HR, 3 RBI in 14 career AB against Keller)

Game 3: May 31, 1:35 PM at PNC Park

PIT: RHP Braxton Ashcraft (4-2, 2.75 ERA, 70 K)

MIN: RHP Zebby Matthews (1-2, 2.37 ERA, 17 K)

Key Battle: Matthews vs Pirates 1B Spencer Horwitz (2-for-2, 1 HR, 2 RBI in two career AB against Matthews)

Players to Watch

SP Jared Jones (PIT): Making first MLB appearance since September 27, 2024

OF Bryan Reynolds (PIT): .500/.560/.818, 11 H, 4 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI over last seven days

OF Byron Buxton (MIN): 1 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI over last seven days

SP Taj Bradley (MIN): 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 7 K in last start vs Boston

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