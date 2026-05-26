Pirates Starter Sticking to Plan Despite Jared Jones Return

PITTSBURGH — Jared Jones will make his return to the the Pittsburgh Pirates in the near future, which will impact how the pitching staff operates moving forward.

Jones made his fifth start on his rehab assignment back on May 23 and the Pirates can now activate him off of the 60-day injured list, which started back on Opening Day on March 26, which will end more than a year's rehab from internal brace surgery on his right elbow.

The Pirates currently have a starting rotation with Paul Skenes, Mitch Keller, Carmen Mlodzinski, Braxton Ashcraft and Bubba Chandler, but Jones' return will likely impact how it operates, particularly as he and the team envision him as a starting pitcher for the future.

Mlodzinski could lose his role in the starting role, particularly as he's done so well out of the bullpen in his career, the Pirates might want him back there as a key middle reliever/bulk role.

The Pirates pitcher isn't concerned with his role as Jones returns, as he is more interested in making sure that his teammate comes back even better than he was prior to this injury and improve this team going forward.

“I don’t think anything different," Mlodiznski said. "I think we are all going to be here to support Jared and just make sure, I don’t want to say I’m going to make him any happier than what he’s going to be, being back in the big leagues. Support him in any way possible, we are excited to have him back. I think he can definitely help out this team a lot.”

Mlodzinski Excelling in May

The Pirates have had some solid pitching performances from their starters and Mlodzinski has done a good job himself.

Mlodzinski has gone 3-1 in four starts and five outings, with a 3.38 ERA over 26.2 innings pitched and 16 strikeouts to nine walks.

May 2, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski delivers the ball to the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images | Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

He just came off five innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing just a solo home run to first baseman Michael Busch in the eventual 2-1 win in the series opener at PNC Park on May 26.

“I thought it was good," Mlodzinski said on his start. "To be able to get through five with one (run), I thought was a good day. It kept us in the ballgame. I feel like you take away that pitch to Busch, you still have a chance to win the game. Not upset with going five with one for sure.”

Mlodzinski has been effective his past four outings, with five earned runs over 21.0 innings pitched for a 2.14 ERA.

It's a big contrast with his three starts before that , with 14 earned runs over 13.2 innings pitched for a 9.22 ERA, showing he's settled in to his starting role.

The Pirates will have a tough decision on their hands, but it's clear that having Mlodzinski pitch as well as he has and the return of Jones will make for even better competition for the rotation this season.

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