Pirates Announce New Rotation After Jared Jones Return

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates got back starting pitcher Jared Jones and now have a brand new rotation going forward.

Pirates manager Don Kelly announced that Jones will resume his role as a starting pitcher, while right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski will head back to the bullpen, where he's spent most of his time in the major leagues.

Mlodzinski had been part of the starting rotation since the beginning of the season and made nine starts and 11 total appearances before this change.

Jones will also start against the Minnesota Twins in the series opener at PNC Park on May 29, marking his first start since Sept. 27, 2024, 609 days between both of these starts.

How This Impacts the Pirates Starting Rotation

The Pirates will still have five starting pitchers in their rotation with Jones returning, in Paul Skenes, Mitch Keller, Braxton Ashcraft and Bubba Chandler .

Keller will start the second game of the series vs. the Twins on May 30 and then Ashcraft should start the series finale on May 31. Chandler will start vs. the Houston Astros in the series opener at Daikin Park on June 2 and then Skenes will start the second game on June 3.

May 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) delivers a pitch against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Jones will essentially serve as the second pitcher behind Skenes in the rotation, but not based on talent, rather as how he fits into the current schedule.

It also gives all four other pitchers an extra day of rest, as they are in the midst of 13 straight days with a game and 19 days in the past 20 playing a game too. Keller and Ashcraft now get five days of rest, instead of four, and both Chandler and Skenes will also have five days, with the day off on June 1.

Expect Mlodzinski and rookie right-handed pitcher Wilber Dotel to get some starts as well, or work with the current rotation in big bulk roles.

Overview of Carmen Mlodzinski's Time As Starter

Mlodzinski made this his second time spending time in the starting rotation, after he got his first chance back last season, with Jones missing time out with injury.

He had his struggles in 2025, with a 1-4 record over nine starts, a 5.67 ERA over 39.2 innings pitched, 28 strikeouts to 12 walks and a .311 batting average allowed (BAA), before the Pirates sent him down to Triple-A Indianapolis on May 21.

Apr 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski (50) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Mlodzinski came back to the Pirates on June 11 and spent most of the remainder of the season as a reliever where he thrived, but decided he would go back after the starting role in 2026.

He earned that rotation spot, with Jones still injured and a lack of another real option to take on that responsibility.

Mlodzinski performed better this time around, with a 4-3 record in those nine starts and 11 appearances, with a 3.76 ERA over 55.0 innings pitched, 46 strikeouts to 20 walks, a .272 BAA and a 1.42 WHIP.

He had a good stretch over his past four outings and three starts, with a 2.14 ERA over 21.0 innings pitched, compared to the three outings prior to that , which saw him give up 14 earned runs over 13.2 innings pitched for a 9.22 ERA.

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