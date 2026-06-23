Konnor Griffin Gets Closer to Pirates Return

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have missed Konnor Griffin's play in June, but he is taking a big step to coming back.

Griffin will start a rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on June 24, per Pirates manager Don Kelly. which marks his first game play this month and puts him on the right track to making his eventual return to the major leagues.

The Pirates rookie shortstop had been dealing with a right forearm flexor strain, which prevented him from fielding, although allowed him to play designated hitter and also as a pinch-runner.

Griffin went on the 10-day injured list back on May 31 and started his throwing program on June 10, before moving his rehab down to Bradenton, Fla., the location of Pirates spring training site, on the team's past road trip.

He had success with Altoona last season, slashing .337/.418/.542 for an OPS of .960 in 21 games, with 28 hits in 83 at-bats, two doubles, five home runs, 22 RBI and six stolen bases on eight attempts, helping them secure a spot in the playoffs.

It's a big step for Griffin, who has been hoping to get back to the major leagues as soon as he can.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!