Konnor Griffin Check-In: Pirates Star Gaining Confidence in Rehab

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have one of the best rookies in baseball in shortstop Konnor Griffin, but his recent injury has kept him off the field.

Griffin has spent all of June on the 10-day injured list with a right forearm flexor strain, which is preventing him from playing shortstop, particularly with throwing.

Griffin is currently down in Bradenton, Fla., where he moved his injury rehab with the Pirates on the road this week and fully focusing on working to get back to full fitness.

He spoke about his injury recovery on 93.7 The Fan, where he's making "really good progress" and "working back to making strong throws," plus is "looking to being back sooner rather than later."

Overlook at Griffin's Florida Rehab

It's a day-to-day injury for Griffin, that is based on how he feels on his throwing program , which he began on June 9, starting out to 90 feet and working with plyometrics and weighted balls.

Griffin threw back-to-back days, June 16-17, but not on June 18, and has progressed up to 150 feet, showing early progress in his first few days down in Pirate City.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"...I'm kind of in a spot where I'm having to put some on it and really put the arm to the test," Griffin said. "I'd like to say we're getting close to where we want to be."

He is with his wife, Dendy Griffin, and taking some time to relax down by the beach and get his mind off of baseball for just a little bit.

It's an important week away from the Pirates for Griffin, who is still waiting to get back on the field, but knows that this is the best chance for him to return fully healthy sooner.

Griffin Ready to Contribute for Pirates Once Again

The Pirates called up Griffin on April 3 and made him their starting shortstop , which he has only gotten better at in all facets of his game.

He slashed .270/.327/.402 for an OPS of .729 in 51 games before his injury, with nine doubles, two triples, four home runs and 14 stolen bases on 15 attempts.

May 26, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Griffin can do everything aside from throwing, as he was the designated hitter for the Pirates in the first two games in their series vs. the Minnesota Twins at PNC Park, May 29-30, before going on the injured list.

He is getting back to full fitness down in Florida, but wouldn't have minded staying with the team and showing off his bat and speed before returning at shortstop.

"...If they wanted me to DH, I'd do it in a heartbeat," Griffin said. "I miss being with the guys and trying to help contribute to winning games, so whatever they would need."

Griffin isn't just confident in coming back from his injury, but that he an produce at an elite level, even as a rookie.

He's made improvements every time he's taken the field and that while he's pleased with how things have gone so far, he knows that he can become the shortstop the Pirates envision and one of the better players in the sport over the coming yers.

"....I just know I can do more to help the team win," Griffin said. "I'm a .900 OPS guy, that's what I did last year. That's something I can improve on. My walks, staying gap to gap, doubles and homers, just using the power, the skills that I've showed throughout the minor leagues I can show at the Big League level. It just takes a full year to do that so I'm ready to get back and keep rolling."

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