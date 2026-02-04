Pirates First Baseman Playing in 2026 World Baseball Classic

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will have their best talent playing in the sport's most important international tournament this spring.

Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz said that he will represent Team Israel in the 2026 World Baseball Classic on the " Amazin' Conversations " podcast with Jay Horwitz.

This edition of the World Baseball Classic takes place March 5-17, with 20 different nations fighting for the claim as the very best.

He is the sixth player from the Pirates that will play in the WBC, alongside right-handed pitchers in Paul Skenes for Team USA and Antwone Kelly for Team Kingdom of the Netherlands, plus center fielder Oneil Cruz and relief pitchers in left-hander Gregory Soto and right-hander Dennis Santana for Team Dominican Republic.

Spencer Horwitz History with Team Israel

Horwitz represented Team Israel back in the 2023 WBC, serving as a left fielder for them. He had two hits in 11 at-bats, with one run scored, one RBI and seven strikeouts in four games played for them.

The 28-year old is not from Israel, hailing from the suburbs of Baltimore, Md., but is Jewish, which makes him eligible for Israeli citizenship, allowing him to play for Team Israel.

Anyone that has at least one Jewish grandparent, is the child of Jewish parents or a spouse of a Jewish partner is eligible for Israeli citizenship under Israel's Law of Return, according to Times of Israel .

Horwitz said back at PiratesFest on Jan. 24 that he wanted to play for Team Israel again and will do so in 2026.

He spoke to Jay Horwitz about enjoying his previous experience with Team Israel and that he hopes he can be even more effective as he's finally gotten some MLB experience now.

"Yeah I think the whole experience, just playing with the guys and hopefully this time around, I have a little bit of big league experience now so I can help some of the younger guys and just being together, rallying together. I think it's a great time for all of us Jews to come together and just be proud of where we come from and show it through sport."

Looking Back at Horwitz's 2025 Campaign With Pirates

Horwitz joined the Pirates in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians, sending right-handed pitcher Luis Ortiz and left-handed pitchers Josh Hartle and Michael Kennedy on Dec. 10, 2024.

The Blue Jays traded him and right-handed pitcher Nick Sandlin to the Guardians that same day, in exchange for second baseman Andrés Giménez, making it two trades in one day for the infielder.

Horwitz got a late start to the season, as a right wrist injury kept him out of Spring Training. He worked out in Florida and then did two rehab assignments with Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis

The Pirates eventually called him up on May 17, activating him off the 10-day injured list, and he spent the rest of the season with the team and playing in 108 games.

Batting Avg. On-Base % Slugging % OPS .272 .353 .434 .787

Hits Doubles Home Runs RBI BB/K Runs Scored 99 26 11 55 44/73 55

He had a great end to the season as well, slashing .333/.455/.635 for an OPS of 1.085 in 23 games in the month of September, with 21 hits in 63 at-bats, seven doubles, four home runs, 12 RBI and 13 walks to 10 strikeouts.

Horwitz started 93 of 102 games at first base, mostly facing right-handed pitching and sitting on the bench with left-handed starting pitching.

He also can play at second base, doing so in one game in the last series of the season vs. the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

The Pirates added free agent Ryan O'Hearn this offseason, which might see Horwitz serve more as a designated hitter in 2026 or play second base in place of newly acquired Brandon Lowe from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Horwitz should serve as an important part of the Pirates lineup, as the franchise tries to end a decade-long absence from the postseason.

