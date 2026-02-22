Pirates' Konnor Griffin Gets First Spring Training Start
In this story:
PITTSBURGH — Konnor Griffin is the consensus top prospect in baseball and will make his first Spring Training start for the Pirates.
Griffin starts at shortstop and hits second for the Pirates, as they take on the Philadelphia Phillies at BayCare Park in Clearwater, Fla., with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.
He is joined by fellow Jackson Prep alum Jake Mangum, who makes his first Spring Training start in left field and leads off. Spencer Horwitz joins Mangum in making his first Spring Training start, serving as the designated hitter and batting third.
Griffin will form an infield partnership with Termarr Johnson at second base, as they did towards the end of last season at Double-A Altoona. Johnson will bat seventh.
Jack Branningan takes over at third base and hits eighth and Enmanuel Valdez makes his second start at first base, batting fifth, rounding out the infield.
Rising Pirates outfielder prospect Esmerlyn Valdez starts in right field and hits sixth, while Mitch Jebb will play in center field and hit ninth, completing the outfield.
Rafael Flores Jr. plays catcher and hits fourth and will work with right-handed starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft, who makes his first Spring Training start.
Pirates Lineup vs. the Phillies
Position
Player
Left Fielder
Jake Mangum
Shortstop
Konnor Griffin
Designated Hitter
Spencer Horwitz
Catcher
Rafael Flores Jr.
First Base
Enmanuel Valdez
Right Fielder
Esmerlyn Valdez
Second Baseman
Termarr Johnson
Third Baseman
Jack Brannigan
Center Fielder
Mitch Jebb
Travel Roster for the Pirates vs. the Phillies
The Pirates will also have 30 players on this travel roster, which includes 10 pitchers and 20 position players.
Right-handed relief pitcher Cam Sanders is the only other player that is on the 40-man roster that isn't starting for the Pirates.
The Pirates will also have some rising prospects in infielders like Callan Moss and Wyatt Sanford, both of whom had important 2025 campaigns and will look to build on that this year.
Pitchers
Name
Throwing Arm
Braxton Ashcraft (Starter)
Right
Nick Dombkowski
Left
Joe La Sorsa
Left
J.P. Massey (Minor Leaguer)
Right
Greiber Mendez (Minor Leaguer)
Right
Cam Sanders
Right
Jake Shirk (Minor Leaguer)
Right
Peyton Stumbo (Minor Leaguer)
Right
Landon Tomkins (Minor Leaguer)
Right
Mike Walsh (Minor Leaguer)
Right
Catchers
Name
Batting Side
Derek Berg
Right
Rafael Flores Jr.
Right
Luke Scherrer
Right
Infielders
Name
Hitting Side
Jack Brannigan
Right
Jesus Castillo (Minor Leaguer)
Right
Keiner Delgado (Minor Leaguer)
Switch-Hitter
Konnor Griffin
Right
Spencer Horwitz
Left
Termarr Johnson
Left
Callan Moss (Minor Leaguer)
Right
Antonio Pimentel (Minor Leaguer)
Left
Wyatt Sanford (Minor Leaguer)
Left
Enmanuel Valdez
Left
Outfielders
Name
Hitting Side
Ivan Brethowr (Minor Leaguer)
Right
Tres Gonzalez (Minor Leaguer)
Left
Mitch Jebb
Left
Jake Mangum
Switch Hitter
Shalin Polanco (Minor Leaguer)
Left
Brian Sanchez (Minor Leaguer)
Left
Will Taylor (Minor Leaguer)
Right
Esmerlyn Valdez
Right
Pirates Face Rays in Spring Training Home Opener
This is a split-day for the Pirates, as they host the Tampa Bay Rays at LECOM Park in Bradenton, with first pitch also set for 1:05 p.m.
Brandon Lowe faces his former team, after the Pirates traded to get him from the Rays this offseason, making his first Spring Training start at second base and hitting second.
Jhostynxon García also joined the Pirates in a trade, from the Boston Red Sox, and makes his first Spring Training start, doing so in left field and hitting fifth in the lineup.
Bryan Reynolds and Henry Davis both make their first Spring Training starts as well, with Reynolds serving as designated hitter and batting third and Davis at catcher and hitting fourth.
Nick Yorke and Billy Cook make their second Spring Training starts, but Yorke moves to first base and leads off, while Cook plays center field and hits sixth in the lineup.
The Pirates have three non-roster invitees at the end of their lineup, with Dominic Fletcher in right field and batting seventh, Davis Wendzel playing third base and batting eighth and Alika Williams playing shortstop and batting ninth.
Right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller makes his first start of Spring Training and is heading into his eighth major league season.
Position
Player
First Base
Nick Yorke
Second Base
Brandon Lowe
Designated Hitter
Bryan Reynolds
Catcher
Henry Davis
Left Fielder
Jhostynxon García
Center Fielder
Billy Cook
Right Fielder
Dominic Fletcher
Third Base
Davis Wendzel
Shortstop
Alika Williams
Bench For the Pirates vs. the Rays
The Pirates also have a shorter bench with it being a split-squad day, with five pitchers and nine position players.
Outfielder Edward Florentino is on the bench and his 2025 season saw him rise up top prospect lists, making him on the best future talents in all of baseball.
Fellow outfielder in Tony Blanco Jr. displayed some serious power last year, winning the 2025 Arizona Fall League Home Run Derby and setting the hardest hit home run in the minor leagues.
Pitchers
Name
Throwing Arm
Brandon Cain
Right
Junior Flores
Right
Kyle Larsen
Right
Brandon Neeck
Left
Tyrone Yullie
Right
Position Players
Name
Posiition
Tony Blanco Jr.
Outfielder
Johan De Los Santos
Infielder
Yordanny De Los Santos
Infielder
Titus Dumitru
Outfielder
Edward Florentino
Outfielder
PJ Hilson
Outfielder
Axiel Plaz
Catcher
Javier Rivas
Infielder
Lonnie White Jr.
Outfielder
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.