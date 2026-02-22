Pirates' Konnor Griffin Gets First Spring Training Start

PITTSBURGH — Konnor Griffin is the consensus top prospect in baseball and will make his first Spring Training start for the Pirates.

Griffin starts at shortstop and hits second for the Pirates, as they take on the Philadelphia Phillies at BayCare Park in Clearwater, Fla., with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.

He is joined by fellow Jackson Prep alum Jake Mangum , who makes his first Spring Training start in left field and leads off. Spencer Horwitz joins Mangum in making his first Spring Training start, serving as the designated hitter and batting third.

Griffin will form an infield partnership with Termarr Johnson at second base, as they did towards the end of last season at Double-A Altoona. Johnson will bat seventh.

Jack Branningan takes over at third base and hits eighth and Enmanuel Valdez makes his second start at first base, batting fifth, rounding out the infield.

Rising Pirates outfielder prospect Esmerlyn Valdez starts in right field and hits sixth, while Mitch Jebb will play in center field and hit ninth, completing the outfield.

Rafael Flores Jr. plays catcher and hits fourth and will work with right-handed starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft, who makes his first Spring Training start.

Pirates Lineup vs. the Phillies

Position Player Left Fielder Jake Mangum Shortstop Konnor Griffin Designated Hitter Spencer Horwitz Catcher Rafael Flores Jr. First Base Enmanuel Valdez Right Fielder Esmerlyn Valdez Second Baseman Termarr Johnson Third Baseman Jack Brannigan Center Fielder Mitch Jebb

Travel Roster for the Pirates vs. the Phillies

The Pirates will also have 30 players on this travel roster, which includes 10 pitchers and 20 position players.

Right-handed relief pitcher Cam Sanders is the only other player that is on the 40-man roster that isn't starting for the Pirates.

The Pirates will also have some rising prospects in infielders like Callan Moss and Wyatt Sanford, both of whom had important 2025 campaigns and will look to build on that this year.

Pitchers

Name Throwing Arm Braxton Ashcraft (Starter) Right Nick Dombkowski Left Joe La Sorsa Left J.P. Massey (Minor Leaguer) Right Greiber Mendez (Minor Leaguer) Right Cam Sanders Right Jake Shirk (Minor Leaguer) Right Peyton Stumbo (Minor Leaguer) Right Landon Tomkins (Minor Leaguer) Right Mike Walsh (Minor Leaguer) Right

Catchers

Name Batting Side Derek Berg Right Rafael Flores Jr. Right Luke Scherrer Right

Infielders

Name Hitting Side Jack Brannigan Right Jesus Castillo (Minor Leaguer) Right Keiner Delgado (Minor Leaguer) Switch-Hitter Konnor Griffin Right Spencer Horwitz Left Termarr Johnson Left Callan Moss (Minor Leaguer) Right Antonio Pimentel (Minor Leaguer) Left Wyatt Sanford (Minor Leaguer) Left Enmanuel Valdez Left

Outfielders

Name Hitting Side Ivan Brethowr (Minor Leaguer) Right Tres Gonzalez (Minor Leaguer) Left Mitch Jebb Left Jake Mangum Switch Hitter Shalin Polanco (Minor Leaguer) Left Brian Sanchez (Minor Leaguer) Left Will Taylor (Minor Leaguer) Right Esmerlyn Valdez Right

Pirates Face Rays in Spring Training Home Opener

This is a split-day for the Pirates, as they host the Tampa Bay Rays at LECOM Park in Bradenton, with first pitch also set for 1:05 p.m.

Brandon Lowe faces his former team, after the Pirates traded to get him from the Rays this offseason, making his first Spring Training start at second base and hitting second.

Sep 13, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe (8) hits an RBI single against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Jhostynxon García also joined the Pirates in a trade, from the Boston Red Sox, and makes his first Spring Training start, doing so in left field and hitting fifth in the lineup.

Bryan Reynolds and Henry Davis both make their first Spring Training starts as well, with Reynolds serving as designated hitter and batting third and Davis at catcher and hitting fourth.

Nick Yorke and Billy Cook make their second Spring Training starts, but Yorke moves to first base and leads off, while Cook plays center field and hits sixth in the lineup.

The Pirates have three non-roster invitees at the end of their lineup, with Dominic Fletcher in right field and batting seventh, Davis Wendzel playing third base and batting eighth and Alika Williams playing shortstop and batting ninth.

Right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller makes his first start of Spring Training and is heading into his eighth major league season.

Position Player First Base Nick Yorke Second Base Brandon Lowe Designated Hitter Bryan Reynolds Catcher Henry Davis Left Fielder Jhostynxon García Center Fielder Billy Cook Right Fielder Dominic Fletcher Third Base Davis Wendzel Shortstop Alika Williams

Bench For the Pirates vs. the Rays

The Pirates also have a shorter bench with it being a split-squad day, with five pitchers and nine position players.

Outfielder Edward Florentino is on the bench and his 2025 season saw him rise up top prospect lists, making him on the best future talents in all of baseball.

Fellow outfielder in Tony Blanco Jr. displayed some serious power last year, winning the 2025 Arizona Fall League Home Run Derby and setting the hardest hit home run in the minor leagues.

Pitchers

Name Throwing Arm Brandon Cain Right Junior Flores Right Kyle Larsen Right Brandon Neeck Left Tyrone Yullie Right

Position Players

Name Posiition Tony Blanco Jr. Outfielder Johan De Los Santos Infielder Yordanny De Los Santos Infielder Titus Dumitru Outfielder Edward Florentino Outfielder PJ Hilson Outfielder Axiel Plaz Catcher Javier Rivas Infielder Lonnie White Jr. Outfielder

