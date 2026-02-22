Pirates' Konnor Griffin Gets First Spring Training Start

The Pittsburgh Pirates' top prospect will get a chance to show off in Florida.
Aug 2, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin who was the ninth overall pick in first round of the 2024 First-Year Player Draft in the batting cage before a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Konnor Griffin is the consensus top prospect in baseball and will make his first Spring Training start for the Pirates.

Griffin starts at shortstop and hits second for the Pirates, as they take on the Philadelphia Phillies at BayCare Park in Clearwater, Fla., with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.

He is joined by fellow Jackson Prep alum Jake Mangum, who makes his first Spring Training start in left field and leads off. Spencer Horwitz joins Mangum in making his first Spring Training start, serving as the designated hitter and batting third.

Griffin will form an infield partnership with Termarr Johnson at second base, as they did towards the end of last season at Double-A Altoona. Johnson will bat seventh.

Jack Branningan takes over at third base and hits eighth and Enmanuel Valdez makes his second start at first base, batting fifth, rounding out the infield.

Rising Pirates outfielder prospect Esmerlyn Valdez starts in right field and hits sixth, while Mitch Jebb will play in center field and hit ninth, completing the outfield.

Rafael Flores Jr. plays catcher and hits fourth and will work with right-handed starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft, who makes his first Spring Training start.

Pirates Lineup vs. the Phillies

Position

Player

Left Fielder

Jake Mangum

Shortstop

Konnor Griffin

Designated Hitter

Spencer Horwitz

Catcher

Rafael Flores Jr.

First Base

Enmanuel Valdez

Right Fielder

Esmerlyn Valdez

Second Baseman

Termarr Johnson

Third Baseman

Jack Brannigan

Center Fielder

Mitch Jebb

Travel Roster for the Pirates vs. the Phillies

The Pirates will also have 30 players on this travel roster, which includes 10 pitchers and 20 position players.

Right-handed relief pitcher Cam Sanders is the only other player that is on the 40-man roster that isn't starting for the Pirates.

The Pirates will also have some rising prospects in infielders like Callan Moss and Wyatt Sanford, both of whom had important 2025 campaigns and will look to build on that this year.

Pitchers

Name

Throwing Arm

Braxton Ashcraft (Starter)

Right

Nick Dombkowski

Left

Joe La Sorsa

Left

J.P. Massey (Minor Leaguer)

Right

Greiber Mendez (Minor Leaguer)

Right

Cam Sanders

Right

Jake Shirk (Minor Leaguer)

Right

Peyton Stumbo (Minor Leaguer)

Right

Landon Tomkins (Minor Leaguer)

Right

Mike Walsh (Minor Leaguer)

Right

Catchers

Name

Batting Side

Derek Berg

Right

Rafael Flores Jr.

Right

Luke Scherrer

Right

Infielders

Name

Hitting Side

Jack Brannigan

Right

Jesus Castillo (Minor Leaguer)

Right

Keiner Delgado (Minor Leaguer)

Switch-Hitter

Konnor Griffin

Right

Spencer Horwitz

Left

Termarr Johnson

Left

Callan Moss (Minor Leaguer)

Right

Antonio Pimentel (Minor Leaguer)

Left

Wyatt Sanford (Minor Leaguer)

Left

Enmanuel Valdez

Left

Outfielders

Name

Hitting Side

Ivan Brethowr (Minor Leaguer)

Right

Tres Gonzalez (Minor Leaguer)

Left

Mitch Jebb

Left

Jake Mangum

Switch Hitter

Shalin Polanco (Minor Leaguer)

Left

Brian Sanchez (Minor Leaguer)

Left

Will Taylor (Minor Leaguer)

Right

Esmerlyn Valdez

Right

Pirates Face Rays in Spring Training Home Opener

This is a split-day for the Pirates, as they host the Tampa Bay Rays at LECOM Park in Bradenton, with first pitch also set for 1:05 p.m.

Brandon Lowe faces his former team, after the Pirates traded to get him from the Rays this offseason, making his first Spring Training start at second base and hitting second.

Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe
Sep 13, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe (8) hits an RBI single against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Jhostynxon García also joined the Pirates in a trade, from the Boston Red Sox, and makes his first Spring Training start, doing so in left field and hitting fifth in the lineup.

Bryan Reynolds and Henry Davis both make their first Spring Training starts as well, with Reynolds serving as designated hitter and batting third and Davis at catcher and hitting fourth.

Nick Yorke and Billy Cook make their second Spring Training starts, but Yorke moves to first base and leads off, while Cook plays center field and hits sixth in the lineup.

The Pirates have three non-roster invitees at the end of their lineup, with Dominic Fletcher in right field and batting seventh, Davis Wendzel playing third base and batting eighth and Alika Williams playing shortstop and batting ninth.

Right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller makes his first start of Spring Training and is heading into his eighth major league season.

Position

Player

First Base

Nick Yorke

Second Base

Brandon Lowe

Designated Hitter

Bryan Reynolds

Catcher

Henry Davis

Left Fielder

Jhostynxon García

Center Fielder

Billy Cook

Right Fielder

Dominic Fletcher

Third Base

Davis Wendzel

Shortstop

Alika Williams

Bench For the Pirates vs. the Rays

The Pirates also have a shorter bench with it being a split-squad day, with five pitchers and nine position players.

Outfielder Edward Florentino is on the bench and his 2025 season saw him rise up top prospect lists, making him on the best future talents in all of baseball.

Fellow outfielder in Tony Blanco Jr. displayed some serious power last year, winning the 2025 Arizona Fall League Home Run Derby and setting the hardest hit home run in the minor leagues.

Pitchers

Name

Throwing Arm

Brandon Cain

Right

Junior Flores

Right

Kyle Larsen

Right

Brandon Neeck

Left

Tyrone Yullie

Right

Position Players

Name

Posiition

Tony Blanco Jr.

Outfielder

Johan De Los Santos

Infielder

Yordanny De Los Santos

Infielder

Titus Dumitru

Outfielder

Edward Florentino

Outfielder

PJ Hilson

Outfielder

Axiel Plaz

Catcher

Javier Rivas

Infielder

Lonnie White Jr.

Outfielder

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!

Published
Dominic Campbell
DOMINIC CAMPBELL

Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.

