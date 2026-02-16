Pirates' Ryan O'Hearn Discusses Defensive Capabilities

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates brought on Ryan O'Hearn to the team for his bat, but he's a versatile option that can fit in many positions.

O'Hearn has mostly served as a designated hitter and a first baseman, but can play both corner outfield spots, giving the Pirates numerous places to put him.

The Pirates signing designated hitter Marcell Ozuna means that O'Hearn will likely play more outfield than anticipated, but even on the first day of Spring Training, he's ready for the challenge.

“Of course, yeah and you know what, I’m all for it," O'Hearn said in a video from DK Pittsburgh Sports . "Whatever I need to do for us to be at our best and if that means going out to right field, or going out to left field or whatever they want me to do, I’m going to figure it out. That’s why we're here in Spring Training.

"I got six weeks to get after it in the outfield. I’ve got some experience out there. Been mostly first base in my career, but definitely have some experience in the outfield. Ready to get after it and get comfy out there and whatever they need from me.”

Ryan O'Hearn's Defensive History

O'Hearn has spent the vast majority of his time in the major leagues at first base, with 334 starts in 385 games. He has also started 77 games and played 101 contests in right field and just 12 starts in 20 games in left field.

Jun 21, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan O'Hearn (32) fields a ground ball hit by New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Domínguez (not pictured) and tosses the ball to first base for an out during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

His struggles at first base were prevalent early in his career, but he made improvements this past season, with plus-six saved runs above average (rPM), plus-four defensive runs saved (DRS) and plus-five outs above average (OAA).

O'Hearn ranked amongst the top defensive first baseman in baseball in 2025, coming in at fifth in OAA and seventh in DRS for first baseman that played at least 500 innings.

He hasn't performed well defensively in the outfield, particularly in right field, where he has a minus-eight rPM, minus-11 DRS and minus-three OAA.

How This Impacts the Pirates in 2026

O'Hearn's best position is at first base, but it's likely he gets moved out of there for other options next season.

Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz had a solid season and was average at first base, but that's his main position, unless they want him at second base at times.

Sep 3, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz (2) throws to first base to record an out against Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Enrique Hernandez (not pictured) during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

O'Hearn could also serve as designated hitter, but Ozuna's signing means that he'll occupy that role for most of 2026, which he's more than okay with.

“I love it. Guy who’s obviously been very good for a long time," O'Hearn said. "I think the more good players you can add, the better. Fun to have good players join your team and I’m excited to see what Marcell’s going to do and hopefully hit around him in the lineup. So very excited for him to be here.”

The Pirates need outfield depth, particularly in left field, which means O'Hearn might spend much of his time there.

O'Hearn could also relieve Bryan Reynolds in right field too, which is where he's played most in his career after first base.

Jake Mangum will also have a role in the outfield too, so O'Hearn may move between corner outfield, first base and designated hitter throughout the season.

