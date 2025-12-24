How Ryan O'Hearn Signing Impacts Pirates Lineup

After a 2025 season defined by offensive futility, the Pittsburgh Pirates have not been content with a single splashy trade. The recent signing of free agent Ryan O'Hearn signals the continuation of a purposeful, multi-step strategy to overhaul one of baseball's worst lineups, bringing the team within reach of a realistic and crucial goal: league-average production.

To understand the significance of the O'Hearn signing , who reportedly inked a two-year, $29-million contract with Pittsburgh, one must first recall the staggering extent of the Pirates' 2025 woes at the plate.

The team finished dead last in Major League Baseball in runs scored, home runs, SLG%, and OPS. Their team batting average (28th) and on-base percentage (23rd) were also among the league's worst. This wasn't just a lack of power; it was a comprehensive failure to consistently reach base and drive in runs. Their pitching, which kept them in a multitude of close games, was wasted as the club posted a 25-35 record in one-run contests.

The Pirates’ signing of Ryan O’Hearn is their first multi-year free agent signing in nine years. It’s also their largest ever free agent contract by average value.



General Manager Ben Cherington’s first major move was a direct counter-punch to the team's glaring weakness, acquiring two-time All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe. Lowe, who launched 31 home runs in 2025, immediately filled a black hole at second base, a position where Pirates hitters combined for just eight home runs last season.

He represents the "middle-of-the-order thump" the team desperately lacked. However, as any successful front office understands, building a sustainable offense usually requires more than just isolated power.

The On-Base and Contact Engine

This is where O'Hearn's addition becomes potentially transformative. The 32-year-old isn't a traditional slugger but rather a model of disciplined, balanced offensive production. In 2025, he slashed .281/.366/.437 with a 128 wRC+, indicating his bat was 28% more productive than the league-average hitter. The Pirates only had one regular starter (Spencer Horwitz, 119) finish with a wRC+ above 100 last season. They've already added two more this off-season in Lowe (114) and O'Hearn.

O'Hearn's hitting profile offers what Lowe's does not: elite bat-to-ball skills and on-base prowess. His .281 batting average would have led the 2025 Pirates, and his .366 on-base percentage would have been a team high by a wide margin, ahead of Spencer Horwitz's .353. He complements Lowe's home run power with gap-to-gap hitting and a strong walk rate, adding a different, more consistent way to ignite and sustain rallies. He could feast on the large power alleys of PNC Park's outfield, possibly becoming a 30+ doubles hitter for the first time in his career.

Jul 20, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (32) reacts after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the sixth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Under Construction: New-Look, Versatile Lineup

With these two additions, the Pirates' projected 2026 starting nine is taking a dramatically different and more formidable shape compared to even two months ago:

C — Henry Davis/Joey Bart/Rafael Flores



1B — Spencer Horwitz



2B — Brandon Lowe



3B — Jared Triolo



SS — Nick Gonzales / Konnor Griffin (projected 2026 ETA)



LF — Jake Mangum / Jhostynxon Garcia (projected 2026 ETA)



CF — Oneil Cruz



RF — Bryan Reynolds



DH — Ryan O'Hearn

The versatility is notable. O'Hearn, primarily a first baseman, can also play the outfield corners, allowing him to slot into the field on occasion and open the DH spot for others. This gives manager Don Kelly significant flexibility to manage matchups and keep bats fresh. The lineup now features three proven, high-quality left-handed hitters in Horwitz, Lowe, and O'Hearn, potentially giving righties fits and creating problems for opposing managers. Perhaps Cruz can add himself to that list with a more consistent season at the plate.

The Path Forward: From Worst to Playoff Contender

The arithmetic of the Pirates' offseason is starting to add up. In 2025, their offense was 18% worse than the league average (82 wRC+). Adding a 114 wRC+ hitter (Lowe) and a 128 wRC+ hitter (O'Hearn) to a core that includes Reynolds and Horwitz represents a monumental upgrade that could push that number 82 closer to 100 next season for the Pirates. If Cruz and others take even modest steps forward, the leap from 583 runs to somewhere near the 2025 MLB average of ~700 runs is not just possible—it's expected.

The front office has signaled that their work may not be done, with third base and outfield depth still noted as areas for potential upgrade. Eugenio Suarez, Kazuma Okamoto and others have been linked to the Pirates, possibly representing the final piece to this off-season's puzzle. Still, even as December continues and free agency rolls on, the mission has become clear and is no longer just hearsay.

The Pirates' front office has aggressively, yet wisely addressed its catastrophic offensive shortcomings. They have paired a premier power bat with one of the market's most consistent hitters for average and on-base percentage. In doing so, they have begun to construct a more balanced, versatile, and competent lineup that can actually support a playoff-caliber pitching staff and make the goal of returning to the postseason a tangible reality for Pittsburgh.

