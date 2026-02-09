When Do Pirates Report for Spring Training?
In this story:
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates start having players report for Spring Training this week, marking the beginning of the 2026 season.
The Pirates players will report down to Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla., the home base for the Pirates for Spring Training, for their first workouts of the preseason.
Pittsburgh has 61 players reporting to Major League camp, 40 from the 40-man roster and then 21 non-roster invitees that will all start their workouts this week.
The Pirates have their players reporting at different times, with some coming earlier in the week and then others towards the end.
Dates for Pirates Players Reporting
February 9 – First workout for pitchers and catchers participating in the World Baseball Classic
The World Baseball Classic means that pitchers and catchers featuring in the international competition will arrive early.
20 teams total will compete for a chance at showing their the best nation in all of baseball, with eight Pirates pitchers across six different countries that will report on the first day.
National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes will show up for the first date, but so too will the likes of relievers in Dennis Santana, Gregory Soto, Kyle Nicolas and a few others.
Name
Reliever or Starter
Right or Left Thrower
WBC Team
40-Man or NRI
Paul Skenes
Starter
Right
USA
40-Man
Dennis Santana
Reliever
Right
Dominican Republic
40-Man
Gregory Soto
Reliever
Left
Dominican Republic
40-Man
Kyle Nicolas
Reliever
Right
Italy
40-Man
Joe La Sorsa
Reliever
Left
Italy
NRI
Antwone Kelly
Starter
Right
Kingdom of the Netherlands
40-Man
Oddanieer Mosqueda
Reliever
Left
Venezuela
NRI
José Urquidy
Starter
Right
Mexico
NRI
February 11 – First workout for pitchers and catchers
The 23 other pitchers that will show up come two days later on Feb. 11, with 16 pitchers on the 40-man roster and seven non-roster invitees.
Important starting pitchers like Braxton Ashcraft, Bubba Chandler and Mitch Keller will come this day and so too will crucial relievers like Justin Lawrence, Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski and Mason Montgomery, who came in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Other names to look out for include left-handed pitching prospect Hunter Barco, Jared Jones working back from injury and recent signing in non-roster invite Mike Clevinger.
Name
Reliever or Starter
Right or Left Thrower
40-Man or NRI
Braxton Ashcraft
Starter/Reliever
Right
40-Man
Hunter Barco
Starter/Reliever
Left
40-Man
Brandan Bidois
Reliever
Right
40-Man
Bubba Chandler
Starter
Right
40-Man
Wilber Dotel
Starter
Right
40-Man
Ryan Harbin
Reliever
Right
40-Man
Thomas Harrington
Starter
Right
40-Man
Jared Jones
Starter
Right
40-Man
Mitch Keller
Starter
Right
40-Man
Justin Lawrence
Reliever
Right
40-Man
Isaac Mattson
Reliever
Right
40-Man
Carmen Mlodzinski
Reliever/Starter
Right
40-Man
Mason Montgomery
Reliever
Left
40-Man
Yohan Ramírez
Reliever
Right
40-Man
Cam Sanders
Reliever
Right
40-Man
Evan Sisk
Reliever
Left
40-Man
Beau Burrows
Reliever
Right
NRI
Mike Clevinger
Starter/Reliever
Right
NRI
Michael Darrell-Hicks
Reliever
Right
NRI
Noah Davis
Reliever/Starter
Right
NRI
Chris Devenski
Reliever
Right
NRI
Nick Dombkowski
Reliever/Starter
Left
NRI
Noah Murdock
Reliever
Right
NRI
The seven Pirates catchers will also report, including the likes of Joey Bart, Henry Davis, Rafael Flores Jr. and Endy Rodríguez should be healthy and ready for action after missing most of last season with injury.
Name
Hit Side
40-Man or NRI
Joey Bart
Right
40-Man
Henry Davis
Right
40-Man
Rafael Flores Jr.
Right
40-Man
Endy Rodríguez
Switch
40-Man
Omar Alfonzo
Left
NRI
Derek Berg
Right
NRI
Shawn Ross
Right
NRI
February 12 – First workout for infielders and outfielders participating in the World Baseball Classic
The Pirates only have three position players that will feature at the World Baseball Classic and have to report on Feb. 12.
Center fielder Oneil Cruz for Team Dominican Republic, first baseman Spencer Horwitz for Team Israel and second baseman Nick Gonzales for Team Mexico all will look to lead their country to international glory.
Name
Position
Team
Oneil Cruz
Outfielder
Dominican Republic
Spencer Horwitz
First Baseman
Israel
Nick Gonzales
Second Baseman
Mexico
February 16 – First full-squad workout
Pittsburgh has 20 position players, outside of the catchers and those in the WBC, that will have to at least come by the first full-squad workout next week on Feb. 16.
New additions in the likes of second baseman Brandon Lowe and outfielder Jake Mangum from the trade with the Rays, free agent Ryan O'Hearn and outfielder prospect Jhostynxon García in a trade with the Boston Red Sox will all report.
So too will important returning players like Jared Triolo, Bryan Reynolds, plus the top prospect in baseball in Konnor Griffin, breakout prospect in Esmerlyn Valdez and fourth overall pick in 2022 in Termarr Johnson.
Name
Position
40-Man NRI
Jack Brannigan
Third Baseman
40-Man
Brandon Lowe
Second Baseman
40-Man
Ryan O'Hearn
1B/DH/LF/RF
40-Man
Jared Triolo
Infield Utility
40-Man
Enmanuel Valdez
2B/1B
40-Man
Nick Yorke
2B/1B/RF/3B
40-Man
Billy Cook
Outfielder
40-Man
Jhostynxon García
Outfielder
40-Man
Jake Mangum
Outfielder
40-Man
Bryan Reynolds
Right Fielder
40-Man
Jack Suwinski
Outfielder
40-Man
Esmerlyn Valdez
RF/1B
40-Man
Nick Cimilio
1B/DH
NRI
Dominic Fletcher
Outfielder
NRI
Konnor Griffin
SS/CF
NRI
Mitch Jebb
CF/2B/DH
NRI
Termarr Johnson
Second Baseman
NRI
Ronny Simon
Outfielder/Infielder
NRI
Davis Wendzel
Infielder
NRI
Alika Williams
Infielder
NRI
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!
Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.