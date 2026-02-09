When Do Pirates Report for Spring Training?

The Pittsburgh Pirates will have different report dates for Spring Training.
Pittsburgh Pirates players get warmed up with calisthenics before starting drills during spring training on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025 at Pirate City in Bradenton, Florida.
Pittsburgh Pirates players get warmed up with calisthenics before starting drills during spring training on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025 at Pirate City in Bradenton, Florida. | Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates start having players report for Spring Training this week, marking the beginning of the 2026 season.

The Pirates players will report down to Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla., the home base for the Pirates for Spring Training, for their first workouts of the preseason.

Pittsburgh has 61 players reporting to Major League camp, 40 from the 40-man roster and then 21 non-roster invitees that will all start their workouts this week.

The Pirates have their players reporting at different times, with some coming earlier in the week and then others towards the end.

Dates for Pirates Players Reporting

February 9 – First workout for pitchers and catchers participating in the World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic means that pitchers and catchers featuring in the international competition will arrive early.

20 teams total will compete for a chance at showing their the best nation in all of baseball, with eight Pirates pitchers across six different countries that will report on the first day.

National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes will show up for the first date, but so too will the likes of relievers in Dennis Santana, Gregory Soto, Kyle Nicolas and a few others.

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes
Sep 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Name

Reliever or Starter

Right or Left Thrower

WBC Team

40-Man or NRI

Paul Skenes

Starter

Right

USA

40-Man

Dennis Santana

Reliever

Right

Dominican Republic

40-Man

Gregory Soto

Reliever

Left

Dominican Republic

40-Man

Kyle Nicolas

Reliever

Right

Italy

40-Man

Joe La Sorsa

Reliever

Left

Italy

NRI

Antwone Kelly

Starter

Right

Kingdom of the Netherlands

40-Man

Oddanieer Mosqueda

Reliever

Left

Venezuela

NRI

José Urquidy

Starter

Right

Mexico

NRI

February 11 – First workout for pitchers and catchers

The 23 other pitchers that will show up come two days later on Feb. 11, with 16 pitchers on the 40-man roster and seven non-roster invitees.

Important starting pitchers like Braxton Ashcraft, Bubba Chandler and Mitch Keller will come this day and so too will crucial relievers like Justin Lawrence, Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski and Mason Montgomery, who came in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Other names to look out for include left-handed pitching prospect Hunter Barco, Jared Jones working back from injury and recent signing in non-roster invite Mike Clevinger.

Name

Reliever or Starter

Right or Left Thrower

40-Man or NRI

Braxton Ashcraft

Starter/Reliever

Right

40-Man

Hunter Barco

Starter/Reliever

Left

40-Man

Brandan Bidois

Reliever

Right

40-Man

Bubba Chandler

Starter

Right

40-Man

Wilber Dotel

Starter

Right

40-Man

Ryan Harbin

Reliever

Right

40-Man

Thomas Harrington

Starter

Right

40-Man

Jared Jones

Starter

Right

40-Man

Mitch Keller

Starter

Right

40-Man

Justin Lawrence

Reliever

Right

40-Man

Isaac Mattson

Reliever

Right

40-Man

Carmen Mlodzinski

Reliever/Starter

Right

40-Man

Mason Montgomery

Reliever

Left

40-Man

Yohan Ramírez

Reliever

Right

40-Man

Cam Sanders

Reliever

Right

40-Man

Evan Sisk

Reliever

Left

40-Man

Beau Burrows

Reliever

Right

NRI

Mike Clevinger

Starter/Reliever

Right

NRI

Michael Darrell-Hicks

Reliever

Right

NRI

Noah Davis

Reliever/Starter

Right

NRI

Chris Devenski

Reliever

Right

NRI

Nick Dombkowski

Reliever/Starter

Left

NRI

Noah Murdock

Reliever

Right

NRI

The seven Pirates catchers will also report, including the likes of Joey Bart, Henry Davis, Rafael Flores Jr. and Endy Rodríguez should be healthy and ready for action after missing most of last season with injury.

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis
Sep 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis (32) chases Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (not pictured) in a run down during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Name

Hit Side

40-Man or NRI

Joey Bart

Right

40-Man

Henry Davis

Right

40-Man

Rafael Flores Jr.

Right

40-Man

Endy Rodríguez

Switch

40-Man

Omar Alfonzo

Left

NRI

Derek Berg

Right

NRI

Shawn Ross

Right

NRI

February 12 – First workout for infielders and outfielders participating in the World Baseball Classic

The Pirates only have three position players that will feature at the World Baseball Classic and have to report on Feb. 12.

Center fielder Oneil Cruz for Team Dominican Republic, first baseman Spencer Horwitz for Team Israel and second baseman Nick Gonzales for Team Mexico all will look to lead their country to international glory.

Name

Position

Team

Oneil Cruz

Outfielder

Dominican Republic

Spencer Horwitz

First Baseman

Israel

Nick Gonzales

Second Baseman

Mexico

February 16 – First full-squad workout

Pittsburgh has 20 position players, outside of the catchers and those in the WBC, that will have to at least come by the first full-squad workout next week on Feb. 16.

New additions in the likes of second baseman Brandon Lowe and outfielder Jake Mangum from the trade with the Rays, free agent Ryan O'Hearn and outfielder prospect Jhostynxon García in a trade with the Boston Red Sox will all report.

Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe
Sep 13, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe (8) hits an RBI single against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

So too will important returning players like Jared Triolo, Bryan Reynolds, plus the top prospect in baseball in Konnor Griffin, breakout prospect in Esmerlyn Valdez and fourth overall pick in 2022 in Termarr Johnson.

Name

Position

40-Man NRI

Jack Brannigan

Third Baseman

40-Man

Brandon Lowe

Second Baseman

40-Man

Ryan O'Hearn

1B/DH/LF/RF

40-Man

Jared Triolo

Infield Utility

40-Man

Enmanuel Valdez

2B/1B

40-Man

Nick Yorke

2B/1B/RF/3B

40-Man

Billy Cook

Outfielder

40-Man

Jhostynxon García

Outfielder

40-Man

Jake Mangum

Outfielder

40-Man

Bryan Reynolds

Right Fielder

40-Man

Jack Suwinski

Outfielder

40-Man

Esmerlyn Valdez

RF/1B

40-Man

Nick Cimilio

1B/DH

NRI

Dominic Fletcher

Outfielder

NRI

Konnor Griffin

SS/CF

NRI

Mitch Jebb

CF/2B/DH

NRI

Termarr Johnson

Second Baseman

NRI

Ronny Simon

Outfielder/Infielder

NRI

Davis Wendzel

Infielder

NRI

Alika Williams

Infielder

NRI

