When Do Pirates Report for Spring Training?

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates start having players report for Spring Training this week, marking the beginning of the 2026 season.

The Pirates players will report down to Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla., the home base for the Pirates for Spring Training, for their first workouts of the preseason.

Pittsburgh has 61 players reporting to Major League camp, 40 from the 40-man roster and then 21 non-roster invitees that will all start their workouts this week.

The Pirates have their players reporting at different times, with some coming earlier in the week and then others towards the end.

Dates for Pirates Players Reporting

February 9 – First workout for pitchers and catchers participating in the World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic means that pitchers and catchers featuring in the international competition will arrive early.

20 teams total will compete for a chance at showing their the best nation in all of baseball, with eight Pirates pitchers across six different countries that will report on the first day.

National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes will show up for the first date, but so too will the likes of relievers in Dennis Santana , Gregory Soto , Kyle Nicolas and a few others.

Sep 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Name Reliever or Starter Right or Left Thrower WBC Team 40-Man or NRI Paul Skenes Starter Right USA 40-Man Dennis Santana Reliever Right Dominican Republic 40-Man Gregory Soto Reliever Left Dominican Republic 40-Man Kyle Nicolas Reliever Right Italy 40-Man Joe La Sorsa Reliever Left Italy NRI Antwone Kelly Starter Right Kingdom of the Netherlands 40-Man Oddanieer Mosqueda Reliever Left Venezuela NRI José Urquidy Starter Right Mexico NRI

February 11 – First workout for pitchers and catchers

The 23 other pitchers that will show up come two days later on Feb. 11, with 16 pitchers on the 40-man roster and seven non-roster invitees.

Important starting pitchers like Braxton Ashcraft , Bubba Chandler and Mitch Keller will come this day and so too will crucial relievers like Justin Lawrence, Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski and Mason Montgomery, who came in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Other names to look out for include left-handed pitching prospect Hunter Barco , Jared Jones working back from injury and recent signing in non-roster invite Mike Clevinger.

Name Reliever or Starter Right or Left Thrower 40-Man or NRI Braxton Ashcraft Starter/Reliever Right 40-Man Hunter Barco Starter/Reliever Left 40-Man Brandan Bidois Reliever Right 40-Man Bubba Chandler Starter Right 40-Man Wilber Dotel Starter Right 40-Man Ryan Harbin Reliever Right 40-Man Thomas Harrington Starter Right 40-Man Jared Jones Starter Right 40-Man Mitch Keller Starter Right 40-Man Justin Lawrence Reliever Right 40-Man Isaac Mattson Reliever Right 40-Man Carmen Mlodzinski Reliever/Starter Right 40-Man Mason Montgomery Reliever Left 40-Man Yohan Ramírez Reliever Right 40-Man Cam Sanders Reliever Right 40-Man Evan Sisk Reliever Left 40-Man Beau Burrows Reliever Right NRI Mike Clevinger Starter/Reliever Right NRI Michael Darrell-Hicks Reliever Right NRI Noah Davis Reliever/Starter Right NRI Chris Devenski Reliever Right NRI Nick Dombkowski Reliever/Starter Left NRI Noah Murdock Reliever Right NRI

The seven Pirates catchers will also report, including the likes of Joey Bart, Henry Davis, Rafael Flores Jr. and Endy Rodríguez should be healthy and ready for action after missing most of last season with injury.

Sep 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Henry Davis (32) chases Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (not pictured) in a run down during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Name Hit Side 40-Man or NRI Joey Bart Right 40-Man Henry Davis Right 40-Man Rafael Flores Jr. Right 40-Man Endy Rodríguez Switch 40-Man Omar Alfonzo Left NRI Derek Berg Right NRI Shawn Ross Right NRI

February 12 – First workout for infielders and outfielders participating in the World Baseball Classic

The Pirates only have three position players that will feature at the World Baseball Classic and have to report on Feb. 12.

Center fielder Oneil Cruz for Team Dominican Republic, first baseman Spencer Horwitz for Team Israel and second baseman Nick Gonzales for Team Mexico all will look to lead their country to international glory.

Name Position Team Oneil Cruz Outfielder Dominican Republic Spencer Horwitz First Baseman Israel Nick Gonzales Second Baseman Mexico

February 16 – First full-squad workout

Pittsburgh has 20 position players, outside of the catchers and those in the WBC, that will have to at least come by the first full-squad workout next week on Feb. 16.

New additions in the likes of second baseman Brandon Lowe and outfielder Jake Mangum from the trade with the Rays, free agent Ryan O'Hearn and outfielder prospect Jhostynxon García in a trade with the Boston Red Sox will all report.

Sep 13, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe (8) hits an RBI single against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

So too will important returning players like Jared Triolo, Bryan Reynolds, plus the top prospect in baseball in Konnor Griffin , breakout prospect in Esmerlyn Valdez and fourth overall pick in 2022 in Termarr Johnson.

Name Position 40-Man NRI Jack Brannigan Third Baseman 40-Man Brandon Lowe Second Baseman 40-Man Ryan O'Hearn 1B/DH/LF/RF 40-Man Jared Triolo Infield Utility 40-Man Enmanuel Valdez 2B/1B 40-Man Nick Yorke 2B/1B/RF/3B 40-Man Billy Cook Outfielder 40-Man Jhostynxon García Outfielder 40-Man Jake Mangum Outfielder 40-Man Bryan Reynolds Right Fielder 40-Man Jack Suwinski Outfielder 40-Man Esmerlyn Valdez RF/1B 40-Man Nick Cimilio 1B/DH NRI Dominic Fletcher Outfielder NRI Konnor Griffin SS/CF NRI Mitch Jebb CF/2B/DH NRI Termarr Johnson Second Baseman NRI Ronny Simon Outfielder/Infielder NRI Davis Wendzel Infielder NRI Alika Williams Infielder NRI

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!