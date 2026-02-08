Andrew McCutchen Makes Cryptic Post About Pirates Future

PITTSBURGH — Andrew McCutchen is still a free agent, but recently made a social media post that could indicate his future with the Pittsburgh Pirates

McCutchen posted a video on Twitter , which Sparq Designs edited, that lasted a little more than two minutes. He put in a bible quote from the Book of Exodus 14:14, 'The Lord will fight for you; you need only to be still,' and had the song "Washed Up" by the artist NF in the background.

The video starts off with McCutchen in high school at Fort Meade High School and then a video of him signing with the Pirates, who took him with the 11th overall pick in the 2005 MLB Draft.

It also has highlights of his time with the Pirates, while also interlacing McCutchen currently doing workouts in black and white.

McCutchen then buttons up a Pirates jersey, while also showing the difference between him now in plainclothes with his awards in the background vs. a younger version of him in that Pirates jersey with nothing in the background.

The end of the video shows McCutchen's trophy case, including his 2012 National League Gold Glove Award, 2013 NL MVP and Silver Slugger Award.

It finishes off with a quote from Dr. Eric Cole, which reads, "Don't let the beliefs imposed on you by others dictate your life. Take control of your destiny, challenge your limits and redefine what's possible for yourself."

What Does This Video Mean?

McCutchen looks like he's hitting back at his critics with the use of the song "Washed Up", with the videos of him working out and his trophy case.

Mar 31, 2014; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates former shortstop Dick Groat (left) and former outfielder Barry Bonds (middle) present Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen (22) with the 2013 National League MVP award prior to the Pirates hosting the Chicago Cubs in an opening day baseball game at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He posted a video of him taking batting practice last week and said at the end of 2025 that he wants to play another season, so this is a continuation of his stance that he can still play at a high level.

This video also shows that McCutchen wants to return to the Pirates, which he has stated before on Twitter, which makes sense for the 39-year old that has his wife and five children with him in the Pittsburgh area.

McCutchen has taken to Twitter before on a few occasions this offseason, including posting another bible quote, Jeremiah 29: 11-12, on Jan. 21 which reads, "For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. 12 Then you will call on me and come and pray to me, and I will listen to you.

Michael McKenry, a former Pirates teammate of McCutchen, made a Twitter post himself about 30 minutes prior to McCutchen's most recent video, showing support for him.

Whether this truly hints at McCutchen returning to the Pirates is unknown, but it definitely shows that he wants to play next year and is ready to prove people wrong.

Why the Pirates and McCutchen Are at Odds

McCutchen has served as the Pirates' starting designated hitter during this recent stint with the team.

He has had a solid tenure in his return with the Pirates, not nearly as good as his 2011-15 prime, but has produced from the plate and given fans something to cheer about during tough moments.

Batting Avg. On-Base % Slugging % OPS WAR .242 .345 .391 .736 2.3

Hits Doubles Home Runs RBI BB/K 318 59 45 150 200/351

The Pirates have made offseason additions to their lineup, with the likes of power-hitting left-handed bats in second baseman Brandon Lowe in a trade from the Tampa Bay Rays and free agent Ryan O'Hearn , who should thrive at PNC Park.

Both Lowe and O'Hearn can serve as designated hitter, plus the Pirates have internal options in returning players like Spencer Horwitz, center fielder Oneil Cruz , right fielder Bryan Reynolds and catcher Joey Bart .

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington spoke about McCutchen during the Q&A session at PiratesFest, but his answer lacked a clear decision, speaking instead about the relationship with him and that they have other work to do this offseason.

McCutchen spoke on his disappointment in not being invited to PiratesFest on Twitter and compared himself to other stars getting one more shot with their team for a final season.

Does McCutchen Have Role with Pirates in 2026?

The Pirates have clearly had one of the best offseasons they've had in recent memory, as they've filled important roster needs and added depth.

This includes the likes of outfielders in Jake Mangum , an older rookie who made his debut in 2025, plus former top 100 prospect Jhostynxon García , both in the trade from the Rays and a trade with the Boston Red Sox, respectively.

These additions, plus Lowe and O'Hearn, give the Pirates a better lineup than they've had the past three seasons and hope from Pirates fans that they may end their long absence from the postseason.

McCutchen doesn't have a defined role in this Pirates team for next season, as there are already players that can fill the designated hitter role on the team and his lack of playing time in the outfield.

The Pirates do have an opening in left field, but McCutchen hasn't featured there since he returned, playing almost all of his 20 games in right field, although, he has started he can and desires to play in the outfield .

May 17, 2015; Chicago, IL, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen (22) makes a catch on a fly ball off the bat of Chicago Cubs left fielder Chris Coghlan (not pictured) to start a double play during the second inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-Imagn Images | Dennis Wierzbicki-Imagn Images

McCutchen is a right-handed bat, something the Pirates could use with how many left-handed bats they currently have in their lineup, and has put up solid numbers in his second stint with the team.

Pirates owner Bob Nutting reportedly met with McCutchen recently and Nutting has said previously that McCutchen can be a Pirate for as long as he wants.

Nutting is the ultimate person that will decide if McCutchen returns in 2026 and while there isn't a clear role for McCutchen, he may see his value with the team as important and also knowing how much the fans care about the Pirates legend.

