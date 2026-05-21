Pirates' Konnor Griffin Getting Even Better in May

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin is still adjusting to the major leagues as a rookie, but he's showing great improvements early on in 2026.

Griffin has been fantastic for the Pirates in May and it continued in the 7-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on May 20, as he tied his career-high with four hits and set a new career-high with three runs scored.

He is slashing .343/.392/.493 for an OPS of .885 in 17 games this month, with 23 hits in 67 at-bats, 13 runs scored, five doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBI.

It's a great showing for the young shortstop, who is less than two months into his MLB career and already proving he can play a big role in the Pirates lineup.

20th Birthday Playing Big Role for Konnor Griffin

Griffin wasn't always swinging the bat this well, as he was slashing .182/.247/.242 for an OPS of .489 in his first 19 games, with just 12 hits in 66 at-bats.

He turned 20 years old on April 24th and finally got going from the plate, with his first MLB home run , while adding two more hits, including a two-run single, and a stolen base in the 6-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.

Apr 24, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Griffin has been fantastic since that game , slashing .348/.396/.522 and a .918 OPS in 24 games, with 32 hits in 92 at-bats, 16 runs scored, five doubles, a triple, three home runs, 12 RBI and six stolen bases.

His batting average prior to his last at-bat was .352 since his birthday, which was the best for any major leaguer in games played at 20 years old, even higher than Hall of Famer Ty Cobb at .350.

This stretch for Griffin has seen him go from just an inexperienced rookie to a massive part of the Pirates lineup, that could use his hits, stolen bases and power from time-to-time.

“That was the first night I was able to showcase who I am as a player," Griffin said postgame to SportsNet Pittsburgh about his 20th birthday. "I was stealing bases, driving the ball in the gaps, that’s who I am and that’s who I can be every single day and so that’s the expectation and I want to be the best player I can be and give the Pirates a lot of nights where I’m getting on base four or five times a game.”

Griffin is now slashing .278/.333/.405 for an OPS of .738 in 43 games, with 44 hits, seven doubles, two triples, the three home runs, 20 RBI and 10 stolen bases on 11 attempts.

Fellow Jackson Prep graduate and Pirates outfielder Jake Mangum praised Griffin after the game and said that fans should be ecstatic about the young talent in their midst.

"Proud of Konnor," Mangum said. "He keeps playing good ball and he's gon' be good for a long time for Pittsburgh. Everybody that pulls for the Pirates, pulls for the Pittsburgh community, they should be really happy that this guy is going to be here for a long time."

Griffin Leads Pirates to Pivotal Win Over Cardinals

The Pirates needed someone to get them going from the plate and Griffin did just that in the win against their National League Central Division rival.

Griffin singled in the top of the second inning, then again in the top of the fourth inning, in the top of the sixth inning and the top of the eighth inning, scoring on his final three hits.

May 20, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) hits a single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

He moved up to second base on a wild pitch in the fourth inning and scored off of a single from center fielder Jhostynxon Garcia to make it 2-0, scored off a sacrifice fly from third baseman Nick Gonzales in the sixth inning to make it 3-0 and then scored off a single from Mangum in the eighth inning to make it 4-0.

Griffin showed off great speed, reaching almost 30 feet per second on the base paths and moving up whenever he got the opportunity,

“Just competing my tail off and trying to be a tough out at the plate," Griffin said. "Swinging at good pitches and trying to get on base. I can just be a little piece of this puzzle and get on base, and I got great guys to knock me in. It starts with our leadership with the older guys and it’s been super fun working behind the scenes trying to figure out how to be the best hitters we can be.”

Griffin also made a great impression on Pirates manager Don Kelly, who has enjoyed seeing him get better over the past month and show off his talents.

“Yeah it was awesome," Kelly said on Griffin's performance. "He’s doing a really good job of going the other way and he’s got the speed. Anytime he makes contact with those infield hits. It’s going to be tough to get him, but having a base hit to left and one to right, I thought he, he’s been swinging the bat really well.”

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