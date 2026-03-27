New Outfielder an Immediate Success for Pirates

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates received some immediate offensive from their newcomers. As the team opened their 2026 season against the New York Mets, the offense was the big question.

But the Pirates answered those questions in the opening inning. The team put up two runs in the top of the first, and posted six runs through six innings of play. The problem came down to pitching, surprisingly, as the bats came to play.

That included new right fielder Ryan O'Hearn. The left-handed hitting and throwing outfielder needed just a few at-bats to showcase his offensive capabilities. During his appearance at the top of the sixth inning, he drove a 92 MPH fastball over the opposite field fence for his first home run in a Pirates uniform.

Answer in the MIddle of Pirates' Lineup

With O'Hearn clobbering a 358-foot homerun, a new threat in the middle of their lineup debuted.

Outside of Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds providing inconsistent firepower, the Pirates have been searching for more offensive depth. O'Hearn was brought in for his ability to get on base and extend plate appearances, but the underrated power he possesses was evident after Mets pitcher Tobias Myers left a fastball in the zone.

While the performance is overshadowed by the loss and the fact that this team gave up double digit runs in the first game of the season, there are plenty of reasons for hope. With 161 games left on the schedule, O'Hearn is quickly providing stability in the middle of their lineup.

PIT - Ryan O'Hearn Solo HR (1)



📏 358 ft | 💨 97.3 mph | 📐 36°

⚾️ 91.9 mph four-seam fastball (NYM - RHP Tobias Myers)

🏟️ Out in 21/30 MLB parks



PIT (5) @ NYM (9)

🔺 6th#LetsGoBucs #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/PGgfyyYz66 — MLB Home Runs (@MLBHRs_) March 26, 2026

Bright Spot on Dark Day for Pirates

The Pirates needed to add offensive pop to their lineup, and that certainly arrived in the form of O'Hearn alongside second baseman Brandon Lowe. Lowe cracked the first two dingers of his Pirates tenure in the season opener, and the pair of new Buccos provided four of the team's first five runs batted in.

Outside of getting the win, this is exactly what the Pirates needed to see from their new additions. The pitching alone won't be able to drag Pittsburgh back into the postseason, and after just a single game, the Pirates should feel much better about the lineup they can tout out day after day.

That starts with the impressive debut of Ryan O'Hearn. Both in the field and at the plate, the 32-year-old outfielder is an immediate success for the Pirates.

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