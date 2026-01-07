Brandon Lowe, Ryan O'Hearn Additions Help Pirates Address Key Issue

While Pittsburgh Pirates fans were thrilled with the additions of Brandon Lowe and Ryan O'Hearn, they may not have realized just how big these additions were.

Both Lowe and O'Hearn are lefties, which solves a huge problem this team tends to have. Pittsburgh had the second fewest plate appearances by left-handed hitters last season, something that should no longer be an issue.

After all, PNC Park is extremely kind to left-handed hitters. Knowing both Lowe and O'Hearn are traditional lefties, that makes their signings that much more enjoyable.

The Pirates lineup will look quite different in the 2026 season, and that's a huge credit to everyone within the organization. They can't stop at just these players, but they're a massive step in the right direction.

Brandon Lowe - Quality Left-Handed Batter

While the 31-year-old is no slouch in the infield, his left-handed bat will certainly help the team navigate certain situations. As Pirates insider Alex Stumpf said, PNC Park is a left-handed hitters dream. Lowe, who's been in the league since 2018, will be playing for a team other than the Tampa Bay Rays for the first time in his career.

It'll certainly take some time to adjust, but that doesn't mean Lowe won't fit right into this lineup. He's obviously going to be a focal point of this team, one that has playoff aspirations.

Back on December 26, Dominic Campbell wrote about how incredible it is that Lowe will get to play there on seemingly a daily basis. It's something Lowe is excited about, and rightfully so.

Ryan O'Hearn - Potential Everyday DH As A Lefty

If the team decides to make O'Hearn their designated hitter, they'll have a chance to stand out with a lefty in that spot. It's not like they'll be the only team in the MLB with a lefty DH, but it sure gives the opposing team a lot to think about.

"If the lineup can get more left-handed without a need for platoons, that’s an even bigger win," Stumpf wrote .

He detailed how O'Hearn is a stellar hitter, no matter who it's against. While Lowe struggled from time to time against lefty pitchers, O'Hearn was the opposite. He hit .278 off of them and sported a stellar .474 slugging percentage over 109 plate appearances. Looking at those numbers, Pittsburgh should have no issue keeping him as their DH no matter who is thrown their way on any given day.