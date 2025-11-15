Pat McAfee Slams Pirates Ownership on College GameDay

PITTSBURGH —Bob Nutting has received his fair share of criticism over the years and Pat McAfee made sure that he shared his thoughts about the Pittsburgh Pirates owner.

McAfee, who grew up in nearby Plum, Pa., 17-20 miles east of PNC Park, is an avid Pirates fan, rooting on his hometown team.

He returned to Pittsburgh for ESPN College GameDay, ahead of the matchup between No. 22 Pitt vs. Notre Dame at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 15.

McAfee praised Pittsburgh for the great sports it has, including the Steelers of the NFL and the Penguins of the NHL, but also made sure to talk about the Pirates.

He praised Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, who just won the National League Cy Young Award , but criticized Nutting for his lack of spending, as he wants to see a winning team at PNC Park.

Fans in attendance behind the set agreed with McAfee, joining in with "Sell the Team" chants.

“But you also think to yourself, that’s a damn good sports town, and you’d be right pal," McAfee said. "It’s not just a sports town, even though we got the history in abundance, we even have baseball history. Paul Skenes just won the Cy Young. He’s the best player in baseball, that’s sick."

"And although the team might be absolute, [sell the team chants], yeah, that’s what they’re saying."

"Well, what’s going on with the Pirates is that they don’t spend any money so they never actually win you see and we’ve got Paul Skenes so we would like to go on an historic run at PNC Park, the most beautiful ball park in the MLB."

This Pat McAfee monologue is the most the Pittsburgh Pirates have ever been talked about on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/5wRoSb1MXN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 15, 2025

Pat McAfee Has History of Criticizing Bob Nutting

McAfee has shown his disdain for Nutting and his ownership of the Pirates over the years, especially on his own daily show, named the Pat McAfee Show.

He called for new Pirates ownership following a 1-4 start to the 2025 season, especially after losing three games to the Miami Marlins in the opening series, all on walk-offs.

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Pat McAfee watches workouts at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

McAfee also previously criticized Nutting and the Pirates for their handling of former first baseman Rowdy Tellez . The Pirates placed Tellez on waivers on Sept. 16, 2024, just four plate appearances from a $200,000 bonus.

Pirates fans have shown their anger towards Nutting at McAfee events before, including his "Big Night Aht" at PPG Paints Arena on April 9, with the sold out crowd of 12,508 people chanting "Sell the Team."

Fans again yelled "Sell The Team" when McAfee hosted his show at Steelers training camp at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. on July 30.

Nutting Receives Criticism For His Lack of Spending

Nutting has served as the primary owner of the team since 2007 and the Pirates have ranked in the bottom five MLB teams for Opening Day payroll for 16 of those 19 seasons, according to Cot's Contracts .

The only years the Pirates didn't have amongst the lowest payroll came in 2015 at $90,053,000 (24th), 2016 at $99,945,500 (20th) and $95,807,004 (24th) in 2017.

Sep 23, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates owner Bob Nutting before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images | Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh had a $86,464,000 payroll for Opening Day of the 2025 season, which was 26th in the MLB. It was also more than $20 million less than the next team in the National League Central Division, the Milwaukee Brewers, who had a payroll of $108,048,836, seventh lowest in the MLB.

The only teams with lower payrolls last season than the Pirates were the Miami Marlins at $68.9 million, Chicago White Sox at $74 million, the Athletics at $78.2 million and the Tampa Bay Rays at $82.9 million.

The Pirates haven't signed a free agent position player to a multi-year deal since John Jaso, who signed a two-year, $8 million deal on Dec. 23, 2015, and the last free agent to a multi-year deal since right-handed starting pitcher Iván Nova, who singed a three-year, $26 million deal on Dec. 27, 2016

This lack of spending has seen the Pirates struggle in recent years, last making the playoffs in 2015 and the most recent winning season coming in 2018, the second-longest streaks of any MLB team, with only the Los Angeles Angels having longer streaks.

The Pirates have a record of 1354-1619 (.455) under Nutting, with just three playoff appearances from 2013-15 and four winning seasons in 19 years in charge.

Pittsburgh had a poor campaign in 2025, with a 71-91 record, finishing last in the NL Central Division and possessing the fifth worst record in baseball.

Pirates fans have protested Nutting throughout his tenure, demanding him to sell the team in many ways, with regular "Sell the team Bob" chants at PNC Park, accosting him on the left field rotunda on Opening Day, flying planes with that message and even graffiti outside the ballpark.

