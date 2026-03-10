Pirates Announce 2026 Contracts List

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates announced their list of players they agreed to a contract with for this season and this season only.

The Pirates revealed 29 players that are pre-arbitration eligible that they have under contract for this season, as they are still under team control.

Pre-arbitration players have less than three years of service time and most will make around MLB minimum salary of $780,000 for the 2026 season.

Players that become arbitration-eligible, generally after three years of service time, can ask for a higher salary and agree to terms on longer deals for the next three years, or go to an arbitration panel if they don't come to an agreement with their major league club.

Those same players become free agents after six years of service time and then can sign anywhere they'd like to, as long as those MLB clubs want them as well.

Pirates 2026 Contracts with Pre-Arbitration Eligible Players

Pitchers

RHP Braxton Ashcraft

RHP Brandon Bidois

RHP Bubba Chandler

RHP Wilber Dotel

RHP Ryan Harbin

RHP Thomas Harrington

RHP Jared Jones

RHP Antwone Kelly

RHP Isaac Mattson

RHP Carmen Mlodzinski

RHP Cam Sanders

RHP Paul Skenes

LHP Hunter Barco

LHP Mason Montgomery

LHP Evan Sisk

Catchers

Henry Davis

Rafael Flores Jr.

Endy Rodríguez

Infielders

Jack Brannigan

Tyler Callihan

Nick Gonzales

Spencer Horwitz

Jared Triolo

Enmanuel Valdez

Nick Yorke

Outfielders

Billy Cook

Jhostynxon Garcia

Jake Mangum

Esmerlyn Valdez

Paul Skenes enters his third and final year of pre-arbitration and will go to arbitration next offseason, but an impending lockout could change how contracts work.

Other top pitchers that signed contracts include starters in right-handers Braxton Ashcraft , Bubba Chandler and Jared Jones , plus left-hander Hunter Barco and then minor leaguers in Wilber Dotel, Thomas Harrington and Antwone Kelly.

Sep 15, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones (37) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at PNC Park.

The Pirates signed numerous bullpen pitchers to contracts as well, including right-handers in Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski and Cam Sanders and left-handers in Mason Montgomery and Evan Sisk, plus minor leaguers in right-handers Brandon Bidois and Ryan Harbin.

Pittsburgh signed three catchers to contracts in the likes of Henry Davis, Rafael Flores Jr., who they got in trade from the New York Yankees for David Bednar, and Endy Rodríguez. All three will compete for spots on the 26-man roster, with Davis serving as the Opening Day starter for Skenes.

The Pirates inked contracts with seven infielders, including three utility options in newly acquired Tyler Callihan from the Cincinnati Reds for Kyle Nicolas, plus both Jared Triolo and Nick Yorke.

Triolo should get the starting job at third base, while both Callihan and Yorke will fight for a place on the Opening Day roster.

Pittsburgh also signed minor leaguer Jack Brannigan, plus Nick Gonzales, Spencer Horwitz and Enmanuel Valdez as well.

Sep 10, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz (2) looks on during the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Horwitz will get most of his time at first base and designated hitter, while Gonzales is the starting shortstop on Opening Day, depending on the Pirates decision on Konnor Griffin.

The Pirates also signed four pre-arbitration eligible outfielders to contracts in Billy Cook, Jhostynxon Garcia, Jake Mangum and Esmerlyn Valdez.

Garcia and Mangum came in trades from the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays, respectively, and Valdez, who will start the season in the minor leagues, is one of the fastest rising prospects in the Pirates farm system.

