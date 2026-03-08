Pirates Starting Pitcher Battle Continues vs. Red Sox

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates head into their upcoming Grapefruit League matchup with two pitchers getting a chance to show they deserve the last spot in the starting rotation.

Pirates right-handed pitchers Carmen Mlodzinski and Mike Clevinger are scheduled pitchers against the Boston Red Sox at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. Mlodzinski will start this game and Clevinger will likely follow him up.

Both pitchers have made starts in the Grapefruit League and are competing for the final spot in the starting rotation.

With 2025 National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes, veteran Mitch Keller and rookies in Braxton Ashcraft and Bubba Chandler having the first four spots, the Pirates have a few options for their last starter

A Look at the Fifth Starting Pitcher Spot

Mlodzinski has excelled out of the bullpen for the Pirates, but following their trades of right-handed pitchers in Mike Burrows and Johan Oviedo, they asked him to stretch out as a starter this spring.

He got the fifth spot last season, after going out as a starting pitcher, which happened following an injury to right-handed pitcher Jared Jones .

Mlodzinski struggled in that role, with a 1-4 record in nine starts, a 5.67 ERA over 39.2 innings pitched, 28 strikeouts to 12 walks and a .311 batting average allowed.

His main issues came with facing the batting order a second and third time, as he usually did really well the first go around.

The Pirates sent Mlodzinski down to Triple-A Indianapolis, where he came back in mid-June and was strong again out of the bullpen.

Stat Total Record (Appearances) 4-4 (22) ERA 2.15 Innings Pitched 50.1 Strikeouts/Walks 53/11 Batting Average Allowed .235 WHIP 1.09

Mlodzinski will always have a spot in the bullpen, but if he can show his strengths as a starter, he could find himself in the rotation when Opening Day comes.

Clevinger joined the Pirates on a minor league deal on March 4 and is a non-roster invitee to Spring Training.

He was last a full-time starter with the Chicago White Sox in 2023, but had his best success with the Cleveland Indians from 2016-21, with a 3.20 ERA over 88 starts and 101 appearances.

Clevinger missed most of the 2024 season with right elbow inflammation and then needed neck disk replacement surgery. He spent most of 2025 with Triple-A Charlotte, after posting a 7.94 ERA with the White Sox over eight appearances.

The 35-year old has the experience, but him making the roster and serving as that fifth starter isn't the most likely. The Pirates do likely see him as important depth and that he could earn that role in some point of the season.

Veteran right-handed pitcher José Urquidy , who the Pirates signed in February, plus rookie left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco are the other two options for that last rotation spot.

Urquidy has a relationship with Pirates pitching coach Bill Murphy , who was his pitching coach on the Houston Astros, and the Pirates could use Barco as their sole left-handed starter.

The Pirates have two weeks until the Grapefruit League is done, so these upcoming games are crucial for the fifth starting pitcher battle.

How Mlodzinski and Clevinger Have Pitched in Spring Training

Mlodzinski started vs. the Red Sox back on Feb. 24 at JetBlue Park at Fenway South, where he threw two scoreless innings with just one hit allowed and three strikeouts.

He made a relief appearance vs. the Tampa Bay Rays at LECOM Park on March 2, where he loaded the bases on two walks and a single, then gave up a run on a bases-loaded single. He would managet to get out of the inning with two strikeouts and grounder into a force out at home plate.

Mlodzinski finished that day with 2.1 innings pitched and has a 2.08 ERA over 4.1 innings pitched in the Grapefruit League.

Clevinger made his first Spring Training appearance out of the bullpen vs. the Atlanta Braves at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. on Feb. 25.

He threw two scoreless innings with a strikeout, but did give up two hits, two walks, which had him in some initial trouble before settling in and getting the outs needed.

Clevinger then made his first Spring Training start vs. the Rays on March 2 and had an excellent outing, throwing three scoreless innings and posted three strikeouts, with a walk and two hits allowed.

