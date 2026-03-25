Pirates Announce 2026 Opening Day Roster

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have their initial roster of the season ready to go, as they are less than 24 hours from first pitch.

The Pirates released their Opening Day roster, which features 26 players as permmitted by MLB, with 13 pitchers and 13 position players, that are currently readying for the first game of the season,

Pittsburgh will take on the New York Mets on March 26, with first pitch set for 1:15 p.m. and a national television broadcast on NBC, as 2025 National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes takes the mound for the road team.

The Pirates have big aspirations for 2026 and this roster will lead them out to begin a crucial season ahead.

Pirates Pitching Staff

Starting Rotation

Paul Skenes

Mitch Keller

Braxton Ashcraft

Bubba Chandler

Carmen Mlodzinski

Bullpen

Hunter Barco

Justin Lawrence

Isaac Mattson

Mason Montgomery

Yohan Ramírez

Dennis Santana

Gregory Soto

José Urquidy

The pitching staff was set on March 23, when the Pirates sent right-hander Mike Clevinger to minor league camp and both rookie left-hander Hunter Barco and right-hander José Urquidy took the last two spots. Both of those players will serve in bulk roles and likely make starts too.

Skenes, veteran Mitch Keller, rookies in Braxton Ashcraft and Bubba Chandler, plus reliever-turned-starter Carmen Mlodzinski make up the rotation. Mlodzinski won the fifth starter role and will get another chance to impress, after struggling in that position in 2025.

Mar 12, 2026; Bradenton, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bubba Chandler (36) during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at LECOM Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Pirates have two other left-handed relief pitchers in Mason Montgomery and Gregory Soto, plus four right-handed relief pitchers in Justin Lawrence, Isaac Mattson, Yohan Ramírez and Dennis Santana.

Pittsburgh led MLB with 19 shutouts in 2025 and posted the seventh-lowest ERA at 3.76, so they'll need their pitching staff to keep it up and then do even better in 2026 to make the postseason.

Pirates Position Players

Catchers

Joey Bart

Henry Davis

Infielders

Nick Gonzales

Spencer Horwitz

Brandon Lowe

Jared Triolo

Infielders/Outfielders

Ryan O'Hearn

Nick Yorke

Outfielders

Billy Cook

Oneil Cruz

Jake Mangum

Bryan Reynolds

Designated Hitter

Marcell Ozuna

The Pirates have a few new position players for the 2026 season, as they made important offseason moves that would bolster their lineup.

Pittsburgh added players like second baseman Brandon Lowe and outfielder Jake Mangum in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, plus signed both Ryan O'Hearn and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna as free agents.

Feb 25, 2026; North Port, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (24) prepares to take batting practice before the start of the game against the Atlanta Braves during spring training at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The Pirates also have many familiar names in their Opening Day roster, like outfielders in Bryan Reynolds and Oneil Cruz , infielders in Nick Gonzales, Jared Triolo and Spencer Horwitz, plus catchers in Henry Davis and Joey Bart.

Both outfielder Billy Cook and infielder/outfielder Nick Yorke made the Opening Day roster as the final two position players and will look to take advantage of this big opportunity.

The Pirates will need more production from their offense in 2026, after a terrible showing in 2025, and if the new additions and returning players find a way to do that, it will greatly increase their postseason chances.

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