Pirates Announce 2026 Opening Day Roster
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PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have their initial roster of the season ready to go, as they are less than 24 hours from first pitch.
The Pirates released their Opening Day roster, which features 26 players as permmitted by MLB, with 13 pitchers and 13 position players, that are currently readying for the first game of the season,
Pittsburgh will take on the New York Mets on March 26, with first pitch set for 1:15 p.m. and a national television broadcast on NBC, as 2025 National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes takes the mound for the road team.
The Pirates have big aspirations for 2026 and this roster will lead them out to begin a crucial season ahead.
Pirates Pitching Staff
Starting Rotation
- Paul Skenes
- Mitch Keller
- Braxton Ashcraft
- Bubba Chandler
- Carmen Mlodzinski
Bullpen
- Hunter Barco
- Justin Lawrence
- Isaac Mattson
- Mason Montgomery
- Yohan Ramírez
- Dennis Santana
- Gregory Soto
- José Urquidy
The pitching staff was set on March 23, when the Pirates sent right-hander Mike Clevinger to minor league camp and both rookie left-hander Hunter Barco and right-hander José Urquidy took the last two spots. Both of those players will serve in bulk roles and likely make starts too.
Skenes, veteran Mitch Keller, rookies in Braxton Ashcraft and Bubba Chandler, plus reliever-turned-starter Carmen Mlodzinski make up the rotation. Mlodzinski won the fifth starter role and will get another chance to impress, after struggling in that position in 2025.
The Pirates have two other left-handed relief pitchers in Mason Montgomery and Gregory Soto, plus four right-handed relief pitchers in Justin Lawrence, Isaac Mattson, Yohan Ramírez and Dennis Santana.
Pittsburgh led MLB with 19 shutouts in 2025 and posted the seventh-lowest ERA at 3.76, so they'll need their pitching staff to keep it up and then do even better in 2026 to make the postseason.
Pirates Position Players
Catchers
- Joey Bart
- Henry Davis
Infielders
- Nick Gonzales
- Spencer Horwitz
- Brandon Lowe
- Jared Triolo
Infielders/Outfielders
- Ryan O'Hearn
- Nick Yorke
Outfielders
- Billy Cook
- Oneil Cruz
- Jake Mangum
- Bryan Reynolds
Designated Hitter
- Marcell Ozuna
The Pirates have a few new position players for the 2026 season, as they made important offseason moves that would bolster their lineup.
Pittsburgh added players like second baseman Brandon Lowe and outfielder Jake Mangum in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, plus signed both Ryan O'Hearn and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna as free agents.
The Pirates also have many familiar names in their Opening Day roster, like outfielders in Bryan Reynolds and Oneil Cruz, infielders in Nick Gonzales, Jared Triolo and Spencer Horwitz, plus catchers in Henry Davis and Joey Bart.
Both outfielder Billy Cook and infielder/outfielder Nick Yorke made the Opening Day roster as the final two position players and will look to take advantage of this big opportunity.
The Pirates will need more production from their offense in 2026, after a terrible showing in 2025, and if the new additions and returning players find a way to do that, it will greatly increase their postseason chances.
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Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.