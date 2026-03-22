Pirates Finalize Opening Day Position Groups

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have just a few days before Opening Day and they know who their positon players are to start the season.

Both outfielder Billy Cook and utility player Nick Yorke have made the Pirates' Opening Day roster, as they are the 12th and 13th position players on the 26-man roster.

This comes after the Pirates' most recent Spring Training cuts , which saw them option catcher/first baseman Rafael Flores Jr. to Triple-A Indianapolis and reassign infielder Alika Williams to minor league camp.

Cook and Yorke are already on the 40-man roster and those cuts make just 13 position players remaining in both Major League Camp and the 40-man roster, so that puts them on the team for Opening Day.

What This Means for the Pirates Opening Day Roster

Yorke will serve as the Pirates' main utility option, especially after they optioned Tyler Callihan to Triple-A, plus, Jared Triolo serving as the every day third baseman.

He's earned a number of opportunities in Spring Training, with 17 starts at various positions in the infield and outfield. This includes six starts at second base, five starts at third base, three starts at first base, two starts in right field and one start in left field.

Yorke will provide help in both corner outfield spots and also serve as depth at both second base for newly acquired Brandon Lowe and for Triolo at third base, plus first base when needed.

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Nick Yorke (38) hits a sacrifice to score Horwitz from from third base in the eighth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. The Reds won, 2-1. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He's performed well from the plate as well in Spring Training, slashed .267/.320/.378 for an OPS of .698 in 18 games, with 12 hits in 45 at-bats, a triple, a home run, five RBI, three walks to four strikeouts and three stolen bases.

Cook will provide depth in the outfield and get his first real chance to play in the major leagues with the Pirates.

The Pirates added Cook via trade at the 2024 deadline and he spent most of September with the team, but just three games at the major league level in 2025, as outfielder Bryan Reynolds went on paternity leave.

Cook has gotten 12 starts in the Grapefruit League, with seven starts in center field, five starts in left field and three starts in right field.

He has had a decent showing hitting wise in Spring Training, slashing .256/.370/.487 for an OPS of .857, with 10 hits in 39 at-bats, three doubles, two home runs, seven RBI and six walks to 13 strikeouts.

Cook will serve as a bench option with Jake Mangum for outfield depth, as Reynolds will be in left field, Oneil Cruz will play in center field and Ryan O'Hearn will feature mostly in right field.

Pirates Opening Day Position Players (Groups)

Catchers

Joey Bart

Henry Davis

Infielders

Nick Gonzales

Spencer Horwitz

Brandon Lowe

Jared Triolo

Infielders/Outfielders

Ryan O'Hearn

Nick Yorke

Outfielders

Billy Cook

Oneil Cruz

Jake Mangum

Bryan Reynolds

Designated Hitter

Marcell Ozuna

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