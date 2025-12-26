Pirates' Brandon Lowe Has Major Benefit at PNC Park

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates landed a big-time bat in Brandon Lowe, who will serve as one of their most important hitters for next season.

Lowe joins the Pirates as one of three players from the Tampa Bay Rays, along with outfielder Jake Mangum and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Montgomery. It was a three team-trade in total, with the Pirates sending right-handed starting pitcher Mike Burrows to the Houston Astros, who sent two prospects to the Rays on Dec. 19.

The Pirates finally added a top power-hitter in Lowe, who helps a team that needs it heading into 2026.

Lowe also gives the Pirates someone that will take advantage of his new home going forward at PNC Park.

Brandon Lowe Has Major Benefit at PNC Park

The Pirates spent a long-time looking for left-handed hitters this offseason and got one in Lowe.

Pittsburgh also added free agent Ryan O'Hearn , another lefty batter that brings power and a veteran presence at the plate.

PNC Park is known as more friendly towards left-handed batters, especially those that can hit for power, compared to right-handed hitters.

The right field wall, also known as the Clemente Wall , stands 21 feet tall in honor of the former Hall of Fame Pirates right fielder, but is also closer than left field.

Left field is 325 feet to the foul pole, but 383 feet to left-center field and 410 feet to deep left-center field. Right field is 320 feet to the foul pole and then 375 feet to right-center field, beneficial for a power hitting left fielder.

The Pirates have prioritized finding left-handed bats that can hit home runs, with center fielder Oneil Cruz and right fielder Bryan Reynolds, a left-handed batter and a switch hitter, respectively, their previous big home run hitters.

Lowe Excited to Hit at PNC Park

Lowe has only played three games at PNC Park in 2024, but his previous history with his power bodes well for his new ball park.

He hit 31 home runs last season, 27 of which would've been home runs if he hit them at PNC Park, as 28 of them were to right field or right-center field, according to Statcast .

Lowe also pulls with his power swings, doing so with half of his 157 career home runs, according to Kevin Gorman of the Tribune-Review .

He spoke with the media on a conference call on Dec. 22 and talked about how he's excited to hit at PNC Park and see some of those home runs go into the Allegheny River.

"Yeah I think I've played a total of three games there in my career. I've not been around very much of it, but I've talked with a few guys on the team, Reynolds being one that I reached out to quite a bit. It seems like it's going to be a good fit," Lowe said. "The dimensions of the ballpark play into where my power alleys lie and you know, something about seeing a ball going flying into the river seems very, very exciting."

