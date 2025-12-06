Pirates' Outfield Depth Changes Heading into 2026

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a greatly-changed outfield heading into 2026, with a recent roster move making things even more different.

Pirates Place Will Robertson on Waivers, Claim Another Marco Luciano

The Pirates placed outfielder Will Robertson on waivers, and the Baltimore Orioles claimed him on Dec. 5.

Pittsburgh itself claimed Robertson off waivers on Oct. 13 from the Chicago White Sox, ending a less than two month stay with the franchise.

The Pirates then announced they claimed outfielder Marco Luciano off of waviers from the San Francisco Giants the same day.

What This Means for the Pirates Outfield Depth in 2026

The Pirates still have Oneil Cruz in center field and Bryan Reynolds in right field for next season, but there is no left fielder currently and a lack of depth overall.

Pittsburgh hasnt re-signed Tommy Pham, who is 38 years old and heading into his 13th MLB season.

Aug 28, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Tommy Pham (28) salutes teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

The Pirates designated Ji Hwan Bae for assignment on Nov. 4, as they made room on the 40-man roster for their five players coming off the 60-day Injured List. The New York Mets eventually claimed Bae on Nov. 6.

Pittsburgh also placed both Alexander Canario and Ronny Simon on waivers on Nov. 18, as two of the four players that they designated for assignment, making room on the 40-man roster for six players they wanted to protect from the Rule 5 Draft .

The only other Pirates outfielder that played many games in 2025 was Jack Suwinski , who featured in 59 games last season.

Pittsburgh also has Billy Cook, who played just three games last season and 16 games in 2024, plus top prospect Esmerlyn Valdez , who they protected ahead of the Rule 5 Draft, but hasn't even played at Triple-A yet.

Luciano spent almost all of 2025 in left field for Triple-A Sacramento, starting 117 games there, marking his first season in the outfield.

There's a chance he could feature in left field for the Pirates next season, but he'll have to prove it in Spring Training that he deserves a shot at the highest level of baseball.

Pittsburgh also made a trade with the Boston Red Sox on Dec. 4, landing top 100 prospect in outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia.

Worcester center fielder Jhostynxon Garcia hits a three-run double in the sixth inning against Lehigh Valley at Polar Park July 29. | Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Garcia has a much better shot than Luciano of making the roster for Opening Day, but the Pirates won't rush him if they feel like he needs more time.

The 23-year old from Venezuela has great power, but how that translates on the Pirates at the major leagues is a different story.

What Else the Pirates Might do with the Outfield this Offseason

The Pirates will make more moves this offseason, even after trading right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo to the Red Sox in the trade for Garcia.

Pittsburgh has mostly targeted left-handed batters, especially via trade, like with their rival in the St. Louis Cardinals.

Alec Burleson , Lars Nootbaar and Brendan Donovan are three Cardinals they've targeted in a trade that they could acquire this offseason.

The winter meetings also take place in Orlando, Fla. next week, so expect activity from Pirates general manager Ben Cherington and the front office as a whole.

The winter meetings also take place in Orlando, Fla. next week, so expect activity from Pirates general manager Ben Cherington and the front office as a whole.