What the Pirates Get in Gregory Soto

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have made one of their initial additions in the offseason in left-handed relief pitcher Gregory Soto.

The Pirates reportedly signed Soto on a one-year, $7.75 million deal, giving him a chance to get his career back on track on a team that has goals of a postseason.

Soto also meets two important needs for the Pirates, making their future deals this offseason much easier.

What Soto Brings to the Pirates

This will serve as the eighth MLB season for Soto, who also turns 31-year old and brings a veteran presence to the Pirates bullpen.

Soto is coming off of a 2025 season where he had a 3.96 ERA over 45 appearances and 36.1 innings pitched with the Baltimore Orioles, before they traded him to the New York Mets at the deadline.

He struggled with the Mets, posting a 4.50 ERA over 25 appearances and 24.0 innings pitched, a .308 batting average allowed and a 1.63 WHIP.

Sep 1, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Mets pitcher Gregory Soto (65) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Soto had his best seasons as a closer with the Detroit Tigers in 2021 and 2022, earning back-to-back All-Star nods.

He posted a 3.39 ERA with 18 saves in 19 opportunities in 2021 and a 3.28 ERA and 30 saves in 33 opportunities in 2022.

Soto struggled with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023 (4.42 ERA) and 2024 (4.02 ERA), before they traded him to Baltimore at that season's deadline.

One of the best things about Soto is his lack of injury history, featuring in at least 60 games the past five seasons.

He has appeared in 391 games in his career, posting a 15-34 record, with 56 saves in 68 opportunities, a 4.26 ERA in 378.1 innings pitched, 193 walks to 210 strikeouts, a .244 batting average allowed and a 1.44 WHIP.

Season ERA Appearances/IP 2019 5.77 33/57.2 2020 4.30 27/23.0 2021 3.39 62/63.2 2022 3.28 64/60.1 2023 4.62 69/60.1 2024 4.42 66/53.0 2025 4.18 70/60.1

Soto is also great against left-handed batters, with a .192 batting average allowed and a 1.04 WHIP in 2025, but struggles against right-handed batters, with a .307 batting average allowed and a 1.94 WHIP.

The Pirates will likely use Soto in situations where they're facing left-handed batters in high-leverage moments for a more favorable matchup.

Gregory Soto's Pitch Mix

Soto throws four pitches, using his sinker and slider the most, then also throwing a four-seam fastball and a sweeper.

He struggled with his sinker and fastball in 2025, giving up a .314 batting average on the sinker and a .417 batting average on the fastball. He reaches around 96-97 mph on his sinker and 97-98 on his fastball.

Soto excelled with his offspeed pitches, with a .156 batting average on his slider and a .111 batting average on his sweeper, with a whiff rate of 45.5% and 55.6% on those respective pitches.

40 of his 70 strikeouts came on the slider, giving up just two home runs, showing his effectiveness with the pitch.

All 70 strikeouts from Gregory Soto's 2025 season



Sinker can touch 100, opposing batters hit .156 against his slider



He was an All-Star for Detroit in 2021 and 2022 https://t.co/ZlhzDLwhtl pic.twitter.com/1jmSQNqPrj — Platinum Key (@PlatinumKey13) December 10, 2025

Soto must improve on his sinker and four-seam fastball next season and will have new Pirates pitching coach Bill Murphy to work with that.

Soto Fills Big Need on Pirates Roster

The Pirates desperately need left-handed pitching in their ranks for next season, especially in their bullpen, where almost all of their arms are right-handed.

Evan Sisk is the only left-handed relief pitcher the Pirates have on their 40-man roster currently. Sisk had a 4.38 ERA over 14 appearances after coming in the trade for left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter from the Kansas City Royals at the deadline.

Aug 16, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Evan Sisk (51) pitches during a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh also has one other left-handed pitcher on their 40-man roster in Hunter Barco , but he made just threw just three innings in two appearances in just six days spent with the team at the end of the season.

The Pirates did add another lefty in Tyler Samaniego to their 40-man roster before the Rule 5 Draft deadline on Nov. 18.

They eventually traded him to the Boston Red Sox on Dec. 4 along with right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and catcher Adonys Guzman for top 100 prospect in outfielder Jhostynxon García and 18-year old right-handed pitching prospect Jesus Travieso.

Pittsburgh will add more left-handed pitchers to their ranks this offseason, whether by free agency or even in trades, but Soto gives them at least one heading into 2026.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!