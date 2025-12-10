Pirates Trade Pitcher to Rangers Immediately After Rule 5 Draft

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates surprisingly made a pick in the Rule 5 Draft then immediately sent him away afterwards.

The Pirates selected right-handed relief pitcher Carter Baumler from the Baltimore Orioles in the 2025 Rule 5 Draft, their sole selection.

Danny Demilio of Pittsburgh Baseball Now reported that the Pirates traded Baumler to the Texas Rangers.

Carter Baumler's Background

Baumler hails from Des Moines, Iowa and pitched for Dowling Catholic High School in West Des Moines.

He pitched well in 2019 and impressed scouts at events like the Area Code Games and the World Wood Bat Association World Championships.

The Orioles took Baumler in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft with the 133rd overall pick and he signed with them, forgoing his commitment to TCU.

Baumler dealt with injuries early on his career, missing the entire 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Carter Baumler, a pitcher for Baltimore Orioles, works out at 515 Fieldhouse, on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Grimes. 0120 Carter Baumler 005 Jpg | Kelsey Kremer/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

He then only pitched in four games in 2022, seven games in 2023 and 10 games in 2024, missing a significant amount of time each season with injuries.

Baumler finally had a somewhat healthy season in 2025, with a 2.04 ERA over 28 apperances across rookie level ball, Single-A and High-A.

What Does This Mean for Baumler?

The Pirates would've had to keep Baumler on the roster for the entire season if they did keep him, but not longer have to do that now that they've trade him.

Baumler is now with Texas, who have to keep him on their 26-man roster for the 2026 season, giving him a chance to pitch at the major league level.

The Pirates will also get some sort of compensation in this trade, not yet revealed, probably in the form of cash considerations.

What is the Rule 5 Draft?

The Rule 5 Draft prevents teams from stockpiling young talent in their minor leagues and makes them available for teams to take during the Winter Meetings.

Players that are eligible for the Rule 5 Draft are those that aren't on the 40-man roster and were either 18 or younger on June 5 when they signed, and this serving as the fifth Rule 5 draft afterwards or 19 or older on June 5 when they signed and this serving as their fourth Rule 5 draft following.

Teams also can protect their players and place them on the 40-man roster before the deadline.

Pittsburgh protected six players from the Rule 5 Draft before the Nov. 18 deadline, including top prospect in Esmerlyn Valdez .

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If an MLB team selects a player from the Rule 5 Draft, they have to keep that player on the MLB roster the entire season and can't send them down to the minor leagues.

Players that are selected also must spend at least 90 days on the roster that season and if they don't meet that threshold, due to time on the injured list, they must spend those remaining days on the MLB roster the next season.

If a team trades a player they selected in the Rule 5 Draft, that team taking the player still has them under the same restrictions, which is the case for Baumler.

The Pirates made one of the most important selections in Rule 5 Draft history, taking Hall of Fame right fielder Roberto Clemente on Nov. 22, 1954 from the Brooklyn Dodgers.

