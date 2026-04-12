Pirates Broadcast Recreates Incredible Masters Intro

Before their series finale against the Chicago Cubs, the Pittsburgh Pirates' broadcast, which was put on by SportsNet Pittsburgh, paid homage to one of sports' most revered events that was ongoing at the same time.

With the annual Masters Tournament taking place at Augusta National Golf Club, SportsNet Pittsburgh recreated the intro by using the backdrop of Wrigley Field, another historic venue across sports, to its advantage alongside using the event's theme song as play-by-play announcer Greg Brown gave his best Jim Nantz impersonation.

The Pirates broadcast recreated the Masters intro perfectly. ⛳️



(H/T: @PlatinumKey13) pic.twitter.com/YRpbsjYBYs — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 12, 2026

Both baseball and the Masters are staples of the spring across the sports world, and SportsNet Pittsburgh's decision to intertwine those two worlds was rather tasteful.

Pirates' Not-So-Masterful End to Chicago Trip

Pittsburgh, which had been on a roll heading into the final bout of a three-game set with its NL Central counterparts, floundered in the late innings while going for the sweep.

After Oneil Cruz led the game off with a solo home run, Brandon Lowe deposited a 372-foot grand slam off of Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon into the right center field stands during the second inning to make it 5-0 Pirates.

Apr 12, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) high fives right fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) after he hits a grand slam during the second inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Chicago responded with a pair of solo shots off Pittsburgh starter Bubba Chandler in the bottom of the third, though Lowe launched yet another home run, this one of the solo variety, in the fifth that brought the Pirates' lead back to 6-2.

The Cubs, down 6-4 entering the bottom of the eighth, tagged Justin Lawrence for two runs to tie the contest before walking it off against Jose Urquidy in the next frame on a Carson Kelly single.

It was a tough loss to swallow for the Pirates, who had led by five runs and were in position to finish up a monumental early-season sweep over their rivals. Still, it's hard to be too upset about emerging as the victors in two of the three games during their trip to Wrigley.

What's Next for Pirates

Pittsburgh, sitting atop the NL Central at 9-6, will now head back home and open up a four-game series against the Washington Nationals at PNC Park with Paul Skenes on the mound on April 13.

Once they're finished there, the Pirates will play host to the Tampa Bay Rays from April 17 to April 19 before hitting the road for series against the Texas Rangers and Milwaukee Brewers during that following week.

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