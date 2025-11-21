Pirates Star Prospect Named Rookie of the Year Candidate

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a number of great young talent on their roster for the 2026 season, including one who could win the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

Bubba Chandler Named Rookie of the Year Candidate

Staff writers at MLB.com came up with eight different players they see winning the Rookie of the Year Award, and Jonathan Mayo picked Pirates right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler for the second year in a row.

Mayo liked what he saw from Chandler late in the season and that if he improves upon his command, he'll have a good shot at winning it.

"I picked Bubba Chandler last year also," Mayo wrote. "He didn't get the opportunity we thought. He's going to be in the rotation from the get-go. One of the most encouraging things was what he did during his last three starts. Small sample size, but boy, was it good: he gave up two runs on seven hits over 16 2/3 innings, with zero walks and 19 strikeouts.

"The thing that slowed him was his command in Triple-A, and that will be something that has to be watched. But he's also still learning. I think another offseason working out with Paul Skenes is going to help him, and he's going to hit the ground running."

Why Bubba Chandler Winning Rookie of the Year Makes Sense

Chandler only spent the last month-and-a-half with the Pirates, but still showed why he has what it takes at the highest level of baseball.

Sep 20, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bubba Chandler (57) pitches against the Athletics during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He possesses a great four-seam fastball, that averages around 98.9 mph and can reach higher than 100 mph.

Chandler also has two great offspeed pitches in his changeup and slider, which opposing hitters posted a .080 and a .087 slider batting average against, respectively, last season.

His changeup goes around 91.7 mph and his slider isn't far behind at 89.0 mph, with his velocity making the difference on those pitches and their effectiveness.

Chandler will need better command, as he struggled in starts against the top hitting teams, but he showed against weaker opponents that he isn't afraid of throwing his fastball right by them and mixing in the offspeed for strikeouts and ground outs.

If he shows improvement in that area and continues his development throughout 2025, he'll definitely have a shot at following teammate Paul Skenes in winning the presitigous award.

Recap of Bubba Chandler's 2025 Stint With the Pirates

The Pirates eventually called up Chandler from Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 22, where he spent the rest of the season with.

Chandler excelled in his MLB debut vs. the Colorado Rockies that same day, throwing four scoreless innings of relief in a save in the 9-0 win for the Pirates.

He became the first player in MLB history to throw a scoreless four-inning save in his debut, and the first Pirates pitcher to throw a four-inning save in his debut.

Chandler then threw four more scoreless innings in a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Aug. 27, earning his first MLB win. He became the first Pirates pitcher that earned a save and a win in their first two MLB outings.

He came out of the bullpen again vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park on Sept. 2, where he gave up two home runs and three earned runs over four innings, but still earned his second victory in the 9-7 victory.

Sep 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Bubba Chandler (57) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Chandler made his first MLB start vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on Sept. 7 and had his worst outing of the season, giving up nine earned runs over 2.2 innings in the 10-2 defeat.

He bounced back the rest of the campaign, with just six hits, no walks and two earned runs allowed over his final three starts and 16.2 innings with 19 strikeouts.

Chandler also threw five perfect innings vs. the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Sept. 13, before giving up two hits and a run. The Pirates would go on and win that contest, 5-1, giving Chandler a no-decision.

He finished his first stint with the Pirates with a 4-1 record over seven appearances and four stats, a 4.02 ERA over 31.1 innings pitched, 31 strikeouts to four walks, a .214 opposing batting average and a 0.93 WHIP.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!