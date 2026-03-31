Pirates Bump Oneil Cruz Down Batting Order Against Reds

PITTSBURGH — Oneil Cruz is still at center field for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their upcoming contest, but won't hit in the same spot.

Cruz is moving from his leadoff spot, which he's held in his three starts so far in 2026, and moving to eighth in the batting order in the second game vs. the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on March 31.

He has had his issues from the plate so far for the Pirates this season, with just two hits in 14 at-bats and one walk to eight strikeouts, including going 0-for-4 with a strikeout in the 2-0 loss to the Reds in the series opener on March 30.

The Pirates will instead bring Jake Mangum into the lineup in right field and as their leadoff hitter, his first time leading off after hitting ninth in his two other starts in 2206.

Cruz struggled in center field on Opening Day with two mistakes in the first inning that led to four runs scoring in the 11-7 defeat vs. the New York Mets at Citi Field on March 26, but has since been solid defesively.

The 27-year old will now have to perform better from the plate in the eight spot, if he wants to get back to hitting leadoff for the Pirates.

Pirates Make Three Personnel Changes to Lineup

Mangum was one of five different changes for the Pirates in their lineup vs. the Reds, as they create an almost new lineup from the previous game.

Player Position Batting Side Jake Mangum Right Fielder Switch Ryan O'Hearn First Base Left Bryan Reynolds Left Field Switch Marcell Ozuna Designated Hitter Right Brandon Lowe Second Base Left Nick Gonzales Shortstop Right Joey Bart Catcher Right Oneil Cruz Center Field Left Nick Yorke Third Base Right

Ryan O'Hearn moves from right field to play first base for the second time this season and will bat second in the lineup for the first time as well.

Mar 28, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (29) catches a throw to record an out against New York Mets left fielder Juan Soto (22) (not pictured) during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Nick Yorke makes his first start at third base in 2026 and just his second start at the position in his MLB career, while also batting ninth.

This moves Nick Gonzales to shortstop for his first start there this season and up one spot from seventh to sixth in the batting order. Jared Triolo is on the bench as a result.

Joey Bart also takes over at catcher for the second time this season and will hit seventh in the lineup. He caught right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller's first start, who threw six scoreless innings vs. the Mets on March 28.

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Brandon Lowe stays at second base and will hit fifth in the lineup for the first time in 2026.

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