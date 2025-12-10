Pirates Could Make Moves in Rule 5 Draft

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates come close to an end of the Winter Meetings in Orlando, Fla. this week and have the Rule 5 Draft as one of those final events.

All MLB teams, along with the Pirates, will look at minor league talent from across baseball and see whether they'd like to add that to their roster next season.

The Pirates will have some decisions they will need to make, including if they make a selection, and what kind of player they take if they do.

What is the Rule 5 Draft?

The Rule 5 Draft prevents teams from stockpiling young talent in their minor leagues and makes them available for teams to take during the Winter Meetings.

Players that are eligible for the Rule 5 Draft are those that aren't on the 40-man roster and were either 18 or younger on June 5 when they signed, and this serving as the fifth Rule 5 draft afterwards or 19 or older on June 5 when they signed and this serving as their fourth Rule 5 draft following.

If an MLB team selects a player from the Rule 5 Draft, they have to keep that player on the MLB roster the entire season and can't send them down to the minor leagues.

Players that are selected also must spend at least 90 days on the roster that season and if they don't meet that threshold, due to time on the injured list, they must spend those remaining days on the MLB roster the next season.

If a team trades a player they selected in the Rule 5 Draft, that team taking the player still has them under the same restrictions.

The Pirates made one of the most important selections in Rule 5 Draft history, taking Hall of Fame right fielder Roberto Clemente on Nov. 22, 1954 from the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Pirates Made Protections Ahead of the Rule 5 Draft

The deadline for protecting players from the Rule 5 Draft was 6:00 p.m. on Nov. 18, which meant MLB teams had to place those players they are protecting on the 40-man roster.

Pittsburgh protected six players from the Rule 5 Draft, as they selected the contracts of outfielder/first baseman Esmerlyn Valdez , infielder Jack Brannigan, left-handed pitcher Tyler Samaniego, and right-handed pitchers Wilber Dotel, Antwone Kelly and Brandan Bidois.

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Valdez was the biggest decision for the Pirates, but after an incredible breakthrough season with High-A Greensboro and Double-A Altoona and then winning Arizona Fall League Offensive Player of the Year honors, it made sense to protect him.

Brannigan is working back from a torn labrum injury and was the sole position player the Pirates protected.

Dotel and Kelly had strong showings in Altoona and Bidois didn't allow a hit to 64 straight batters from July 29 to Sept. 14.

The Pirates traded Samaniego to the Boston Red Sox on Dec. 4, along with with right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and catcher Adonys Guzman for top 100 prospect in outfielder Jhostynxon García and 18-year old right-handed pitching prospect Jesus Travieso.

Can the Pirates Pick in the Rule 5 Draft?

Pittsburgh has 39 players on its 40-man roster, which gives them the chance to add one player from the Rule 5 Draft.

The Pirates could add a player who fits one of their position needs, like at third base or left field, or even add to their bullpen if they find an adequate arm.

Left-handed pitcher Jose Hernandez was the Pirates' last Rule 5 Draft pick from the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2023 season, pitching 50.2 innings.

Which Pirates Players Are Eligible for the Rule 5 Draft?

The Pirates have two of their MLB Pipleine top 30 prospects available for the Rule 5 Draft, including left-handed pitcher Anthony Solometo (26th) and catcher Omar Alfonzo (20th).

Feb 14, 2025; Bradenton, FL, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Anthony Solometo (75) during spring training workouts at Pirate City. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Solometo, who the Pirates signed for $2.9 million in the 2021 MLB Draft, struggled last season and dealt with injuries for most of the season.

Alfonzo slashed .243/.354/.396 for an OPS of .750 in 116 games in 2025 between Greensboro and Altoona, but is likely still not ready for an MLB season yet.

Pittsburgh has 33 players in its minor league system available for other teams to take in the Rule 5 Draft, but Solometo and Alfonzo are the highest-profile.

