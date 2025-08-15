Pirates Legend Getting 2025 Documentary
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates legend Roberto Clemente led an incredible life, one that is the subject of a new documentary.
The History Channel announced that they are releasing a new documentary named "Clemente", that the television network will broadcast on Sept. 23 at 8:00 p.m. They also unveiled a 90 second trailer, that looks at what Clemente did on the field, but how he was incredibly important off of it as well.
The documentary will have Clemente's sons, Roberto Clemente Jr., Luis Clemente and Roberto Enrique Clemente, each speak about their father, as well as archival footage of Clemente and family photography.
Other important figures that will speak in the documentary include broadcaster Bob Costas, Pittsburgh native and famous actor Michael Keaton, Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello, New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor and Puerto Rican actress, singer and dancer Rita Moreno.
Roberto Clemente excelled for the Pirates for 18 seasons from 1955-72. He finished with a slash line of .317/.359/.475 and an OPS of .834, while amassing 3,000 hits, 440 doubles, 166 triples, 240 home runs, 1,305 RBIs and 621 walks in 2,433 games.
He would win the National League MVP in 1966, hitting .317/.360/.536 for an OPS of .896, while getting 202 hits, 31 doubles, 11 triples, 29 home runs and 46 walks.
Clemente finished with 15 All-Star nods, won 12 consecutive NL Gold Glove Awards from 1961-72, won the NL Batting Title four times in 1961, 1964. 1965 and 1967.
He also won two World Series with the Pirates in 1960, defeating the New York Yankees in seven games with fellow Pirates Hall of Famer Bill Mazeroski hitting the walk-off home run at Forbes Field, and beating the Baltimore Orioles in seven games in 1971.
Clemente won World Series MVP in 1971, hitting .414 with 12 hits in 29 at-bats and also hit the decisive solo home run in the 2-1 win in Game 7 in Baltimore.
The Puerto Rican was known for his humanitarian work across the Caribbean and Latin America, which cost him his life, as he died in a plane crash on Dec. 31, 1972. He had chartered the plane to bring emergency goods for the people of Nicaragua, who just endured a massive earthquake.
Clemente would earn special induction into the Pro Baseball Hall of Fame, becoming the first Caribbean player to do so and second player from Latin America.
He now has an MLB award in his name, the Roberto Clemente Award, which honors the player that, "best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual's contribution to his team."
Former Pirates relief pitcher David Bednar, a Pittsburgh native, was a three-time nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award during his time with the franchise.
The Pirates honor Clemente throughout PNC Park, including a statue of him near the center field gate, which is just off the Roberto Clemente Bridge.
They also have the right field wall, which measures 21 feet high in honor of his jersey number, a Clemente 21 jersey emblem on the wall, that the Pirates controversially replaced with an advertisement before putting back up, plus his 3000th hit marker, which stands on the North Shore at where home plate was at Three Rivers Stadium.
