Pirates' Decision on Konnor Griffin Comes Down to This Infielder

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are hoping to earn their first victory of the season as they close out their first series against the New York Mets.

To get that victory, everything has to come together for the Pirates. The batting and pitching have clicked at opposing times in the first two games, and it’s put them down into an 0-2 record.

With every loss, the calls for top prospect Konnor Griffin grow louder. Standing in his way, however, is the play of infielder Nick Gonzales. Working at the hot corner for the first time, the 27-year-old is a key piece of the Pirates’ lineup and when the organization makes the decision to bring up their future superstar.

Pirates Need Gonzales in the Lineup

While Gonzales is not a power bat in the Pirates’ lineup, he is a consistent hitter. He carries a career .678 OPS and is coming off a season where he recorded 99 hits on 381 plate appearances.

Through the first two games of the 2026 season, he’s been excellent at the dish. In 10 plate appearances, he’s recorded four hits and has three runs batted in.

His go-ahead RBI single in the top of the 10th inning was a perfect example of how Gonzales executes. He went down with an off speed pitch, lowering his body as he put barrel on the ball. An excellent piece of hitting, he lined a single into left center field and put the Pirates in front.

The Pirates have added some pop in players like Ryan O’Hearn and Brandon Lowe, but the consistent hitters who get on base, that’s where Gonzales thrives. He makes pitchers work hard every plate appearance, and he’s frequently rewarded for his efforts.

Sep 25, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Nick Gonzales (39) throws to first to get Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Miguel Andujar (not pictured) out in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Underrated Defender

If you watched any of the Pirates’ first two games, it’s apparent how underrated Gonzales is. A former first-round pick, Gonzales has found his game at the MLB level. His defense is rock solid, with just 19 errors committed over 227 career games.

He’s also demonstrated positional versatility. Before this season, he played just two games at third base. Now, he’s the team’s starter at third base as Jared Triolo shifts over to shortstop.

Not only did he react with positivity and professionalism, he’s looked like a natural at the hot corner. It’s just a handful of games, but Gonzales has shown yet again that he’s a player who does what is needed to keep his role and contribute to winning baseball.

It’s good news for the Pirates, but it night not be as great for Griffin. The youngster is waiting for his chance on the MLB squad, and as long as Gonzales keeps playing well, it will only delay Griffin’s inevitable call-up.

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