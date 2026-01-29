Pirates Farm System Ranking Points to Better Things Ahead

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are gearing up for an important season in 2026 and will need some of their young talent to come through and perform.

Pittsburgh has some of the best future talent in all of baseball, which sees them amongst the best farm systems heading into next season.

Kiley McDaniel of ESPN ranks the Pirates at third and Keith Law of The Athletic has the Pirates at fourth and in Tier 2.

Pirates fans will be excited to see the young talent they have thrive in Pittsburgh, but also want that a bit sooner, rather than later.

Which Pirates Prospects Could/Will Contribute in 2026?

The Pirates have a few players that will certainly make an impact on the team for next season and help them in their quest for postseason baseball.

Right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler earned his MLB call-up on Aug. 22 last season and spent the remainder of the season with the Pirates.

Sep 20, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bubba Chandler (57) pitches against the Athletics during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He originally started out of the bullpen, but then matriculated into the rotation for four starts in September.

Chandler gave up nine earned runs over 2.2 innings in his first MLB start vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on Sept. 7, but then gave up just two earned runs over his final three starts and 16.2 innings pitched.

The Pirates will likely have Chandler in their starting rotation on Opening Day and fans will get to see more of his 100 mph fastball velocity and impressive offspeed pitches in the changeup and slider.

Another player who might join Chandler on the Opening Day roster is shortstop Konnor Griffin, who reportedly has a shot at becoming the Pirates starting shortstop.

Griffin doesn't turn 20 years old until April 24, but he had one of the best seasons in the minor leagues in 2025, earning numerous accolades and an MiLB Gold Glove Award too.

McDaniel mentioned that having Griffin plays a big role in the high farm system ranking for the Pirates and Chandler also helps a great deal as well.

Jul 12, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; National League Konnor Griffin (24) throws the ball during the second inning against American League at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

He still hasn't featured at Triple-A, so if even if he starts the season there, he should get a shot sooner rather than later.

Two other pitchers that made their debut in 2025 for the Pirates could have a role on the staff for 2026 in left-hander Hunter Barco and right-hander Thomas Harrington .

Position players from the prospect pool that should play in 2026 include catcher/first baseman Rafael Flores, infielder Nick Yorke and new trade acquisition in outfielder Jhostynxon García from the Boston Red Sox, who has great power potential.

Pirates Stars for the Future

The Pirates also have players that likely won't make their debut in 2026, but will have opportunities to do so in the coming years.

Outfielder Edward Florentino had a breakout season in 2025, his first full season in the United States after signing as an international free agent in January 2024.

He has shot up multiple rankings and is a consensus top-60 prospect, and at just 19 years old, could develop into a great hitter and strong corner outfielder.

Another outfielder that had a breakout season was Esmerlyn Valdez , dominating at High-A Greensboro and Double-A Altoona, hitting 26 home runs, the most for a Pirates minor leaguer.

Valdez also dominated in the Arizona Fall League and earned a spot on the 40-man roster, giving him a shot to play with the Pirates either late on in 2026 or for most of 2027.

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez , the Pirates' sixth overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, hasn't pitched for the Pirates yet, but possesses a great pitch mix with a 100 mph fastball at just 19 years old.

Second baseman Termarr Johnson , the Pirates' fourth overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, finished his first full season at Double-A and should spend most of 2026 at Triple-A Indianapolis.

