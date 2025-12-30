PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates took the best prep pitcher in baseball in the 2025 MLB Draft in Seth Hernandez, who they hope will become their next ace.

Hernandez comes to the Pirates from Corona High School in Corona, Calif., 45 miles east of Los Angeles with the sixth overall pick .

The Pirates have taken high school players in the MLB Draft recently, like Konnor Griffin ninth overall in 2024, who is now the top prospect of baseball.

Hernandez is also the first Pirates pitcher taken in the first round since Paul Skenes , first overall in the 2023 MLB Draft, who is coming off a National League Cy Young Award.

Seth Hernandez Gets First Pirates Baseball Card

While Hernandez hasn't pitched yet for the Pirates, he already has his first baseball card as a member of the franchise.

Topps revealed the card, which is Hernandez's first Bowman autograph card that will arrive in 2025 Bowman Draft on January 14.

The card has Hernandez in a Pirates uniform, his autograph with "22" next to it with "Topps Certified Autograph Issue." It also appears that the card is one of 50 released.

The Pirates have a scary new addition 👀



Seth Hernandez posted a 0.39 ERA in his senior year of high school. Skenes? 0.33 🤯



Seth’s 1st Bowman autograph card will arrive in 2025 Bowman Draft on January 14 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/B2ZWAnvbJ5 — Topps (@Topps) December 29, 2025

The 2025 Bowman Draft will have 18 different types of Seth Hernandez cards according to the checklist , as they prioritize one of the top picks in 2025.

What the Pirates Get in Seth Hernandez

Hernandez just turned 19 years old and stands 6-foot-4, 190 pounds. He throws four pitches, a fastball, a curveball and a changeup, his three best pitches, while also throwing a slider.

He finished with a 9-0 record, a 0.62 ERA over 56 innings pitched and 73 strikeouts as a junior in 2024, while also batting .350, with eight home runs and a 1.080 OPS.

Jul 22, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seth Hernandez (left) the Pittsburgh Pirates first round and number six overall pick in the 2025 first year player draft talks with Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) before the game against the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Hernandez dominated in his senior season in 2025, striking out 105 batters over 53.2 innings pitched, averaging almost two strikeouts per inning, while also posting a 0.39 ERA. He earned 2025 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year honors at the high school level for his performance.

The rise for Hernandez is even more impressive, considering that he was homeschooled for his first two years of high school.

MLB Pipeline has scouting grades for Hernandez at 70 for his fastball, 60 for his curveball, 55 for his Slider, 60 for his changeup, 55 for his control and 55 overall.

His fastball is his best pitch, reaching around 100 mph, but the break he gets on his curveball is impressive and he has good control over his changeup.

Hernandez, while not officially pitching for the Pirates, did pitch down at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla., where he should start next season with the Florida Complex League (FCL) Pirates.

He also pitched in the Dominican Republic for the Pirates academy in the country, located in the municipality of El Toro.

MLB Pipeline ranks Hernandez as the 27th best prospect in baseball and the third top Pirates prospect, behind Griffin and fellow right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler at 14th overall.

