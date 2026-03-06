Pirates Reveal Preliminary 2026 Spring Breakout Game Roster

The Pittsburgh Pirates have their top prospects featuring in a Spring Training Game.
Sep 27, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bubba Chandler (57) pitches the ball against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have their roster ready for the annual Spring Breakout Game in 2026, with their best prospects featuring in the outing.

The Pirates have 40 players on their preliminary roster for the Spring Breakout Game, which includes 16 pitchers and 24 position players, with five catchers, 12 infielders and seven outfielders.

Pittsburgh takes on the Detroit Tigers in the annual Breakout Game, hosting their foe at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. on March 20 with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

MLB Spring Breakout is in its third year and will take place March 19-22, featuring the best prospects from every franchise across the league.

The games will take place with Grapefruit League teams facing each other in Florida and Cactus League teams doing the same at their Spring Training stadiums in Arizona. The Pirates faced off against the Phillies last season, losing 5-3 at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater.

A Quick Look at the Pirates Spring Breakout Roster

The Pirates have the best future talent in the Spring Breakout game, who should all get starts, for the most part.

Shortstop Konnor Griffin, the top prospect in baseball, is on the roste for the second straight season and so too are right-handed starting pitcher Bubba Chandler and left-handed starting pitcher Hunter Barco, who featured the past three seasons as well.

Griffin will go up against a the second best prospect in baseball in Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle, a battle that will continue on into their major league careers.

Top outfield prospect Edward Florentino is on the Breakout Roster for the second straight season and newly acquired outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia makes it on as well, who the Pirates got in a trade from the Boston Red Sox.

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Jhostynxon Garcia (34) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez, who the Pirates took sixth overall in the 2025 MLB Draft from Corona High School in Corona, Calif., will make his Spring Breakout debut and his professional debut in 2026 as well.

Expect the likes of Termarr Johnson to make the roster, plus catcher Rafael Flores Jr., power-hitting infielder Tony Blanco Jr. and outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez, rising pitchers in Wilber Dotel and Antwone Kelly

Pirates Players on Spring Breakout Roster

Each player is organized by their name, ranking on both MLB Pipeline and Baseball America, plus if they make the final roster, what appearance would this be for them in the Spring Breakout game.

Pitchers

Name

Arm

MLB Pipeline Ranking on Pirates (Ov.)

Baseball America Ranking

Spring Breakout Appearance

Bubba Chandler

Right

2nd (11th)

2nd (15th)

Third

Seth Hernandez

Right

3rd (29th)

4th (38th)

First

Hunter Barco

Left

5th

9th

Third

Wilber Dotel

Right

13th

10th

Second

Antwone Kelly

Right

9th

8th

First

Levi Sterling

Right

16th

23rd

First

Thomas Harrington

Right

14th

18th

Second

Khristian Curtis

Right

24th

15th

Second

Jeter Martinez

Right

28th

24th

First

Zander Mueth

Right

26th

25th

Second

Reinold Navarro

Left

27th

16th

First

Brandon Bidois

Right

None

None

Second

Yonleg Gaetano

Right

None

None

Right

Justin Meis

Right

None

None

First

Cy Nielson

Left

None

None

First

Michael Walsh

Right

None

None

First

Catchers

Name

Batting Side

MLB Pipeline Ranking on Pirates (Ov.)

Baseball America Ranking

Spring Breakout Appearance

Omar Alfonzo

Left

17th

13th

Third

Easton Carmichael

Right

19th

26th

First

Rafael Flores Jr.

Right

10th

6th

Third

Edgleen Perez

Right

23rd

None

Second

Axiel Plaz

Right

22nd

20th

Third

Infielders

Name

Position

MLB Pipeline Ranking on Pirates (Ov.)

Baseball America Ranking

Spring Breakout Appearance

Tony Blanco Jr.

1B

30th

29th

Third

Jack Brannigan

SS/3B

25th

28th

Third

Yordanny De Los Santos

SS/3B/2B

21st

None

Second

Duce Gorson

2B/3B/1B

29th

21st

First

Murf Gray

3B

20th

27th

First

Konnor Griffin

SS

1st Overall

1st Overall

Second

Termarr Johnson

2B

7th

7th

Third

Darel Morell

SS

18th

17th

First

Callan Moss

1B

None

None

First

Wyatt Sanford

SS

8th

12th

Second

Sammy Stafura

SS

12th

14th

Second

Nick Yorke

2B/OF

15th

19th

Second

Outfielders

Name

MLB Pipeline Ranking on Pirates (Ov.)

Baseball America Ranking

Spring Breakout Appearance

Titus Demitru

None

None

First

Edward Florentino

4th (50th)

3rd (28th)

Second

Jhostynxon Garcia

6th

5th

Second

Mitch Jebb

None

None

Second

Brian Sanchez

None

None

First

Will Taylor

None

None

First

Esmerlyn Valdez

11th

11th

Second

