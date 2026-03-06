Pirates Reveal Preliminary 2026 Spring Breakout Game Roster
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have their roster ready for the annual Spring Breakout Game in 2026, with their best prospects featuring in the outing.
The Pirates have 40 players on their preliminary roster for the Spring Breakout Game, which includes 16 pitchers and 24 position players, with five catchers, 12 infielders and seven outfielders.
Pittsburgh takes on the Detroit Tigers in the annual Breakout Game, hosting their foe at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. on March 20 with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.
MLB Spring Breakout is in its third year and will take place March 19-22, featuring the best prospects from every franchise across the league.
The games will take place with Grapefruit League teams facing each other in Florida and Cactus League teams doing the same at their Spring Training stadiums in Arizona. The Pirates faced off against the Phillies last season, losing 5-3 at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater.
A Quick Look at the Pirates Spring Breakout Roster
The Pirates have the best future talent in the Spring Breakout game, who should all get starts, for the most part.
Shortstop Konnor Griffin, the top prospect in baseball, is on the roste for the second straight season and so too are right-handed starting pitcher Bubba Chandler and left-handed starting pitcher Hunter Barco, who featured the past three seasons as well.
Griffin will go up against a the second best prospect in baseball in Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle, a battle that will continue on into their major league careers.
Top outfield prospect Edward Florentino is on the Breakout Roster for the second straight season and newly acquired outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia makes it on as well, who the Pirates got in a trade from the Boston Red Sox.
Right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez, who the Pirates took sixth overall in the 2025 MLB Draft from Corona High School in Corona, Calif., will make his Spring Breakout debut and his professional debut in 2026 as well.
Expect the likes of Termarr Johnson to make the roster, plus catcher Rafael Flores Jr., power-hitting infielder Tony Blanco Jr. and outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez, rising pitchers in Wilber Dotel and Antwone Kelly
Pirates Players on Spring Breakout Roster
Each player is organized by their name, ranking on both MLB Pipeline and Baseball America, plus if they make the final roster, what appearance would this be for them in the Spring Breakout game.
Pitchers
Name
Arm
MLB Pipeline Ranking on Pirates (Ov.)
Baseball America Ranking
Spring Breakout Appearance
Bubba Chandler
Right
2nd (11th)
2nd (15th)
Third
Seth Hernandez
Right
3rd (29th)
4th (38th)
First
Hunter Barco
Left
5th
9th
Third
Wilber Dotel
Right
13th
10th
Second
Antwone Kelly
Right
9th
8th
First
Levi Sterling
Right
16th
23rd
First
Thomas Harrington
Right
14th
18th
Second
Khristian Curtis
Right
24th
15th
Second
Jeter Martinez
Right
28th
24th
First
Zander Mueth
Right
26th
25th
Second
Reinold Navarro
Left
27th
16th
First
Brandon Bidois
Right
None
None
Second
Yonleg Gaetano
Right
None
None
Right
Justin Meis
Right
None
None
First
Cy Nielson
Left
None
None
First
Michael Walsh
Right
None
None
First
Catchers
Name
Batting Side
MLB Pipeline Ranking on Pirates (Ov.)
Baseball America Ranking
Spring Breakout Appearance
Omar Alfonzo
Left
17th
13th
Third
Easton Carmichael
Right
19th
26th
First
Rafael Flores Jr.
Right
10th
6th
Third
Edgleen Perez
Right
23rd
None
Second
Axiel Plaz
Right
22nd
20th
Third
Infielders
Name
Position
MLB Pipeline Ranking on Pirates (Ov.)
Baseball America Ranking
Spring Breakout Appearance
Tony Blanco Jr.
1B
30th
29th
Third
Jack Brannigan
SS/3B
25th
28th
Third
Yordanny De Los Santos
SS/3B/2B
21st
None
Second
Duce Gorson
2B/3B/1B
29th
21st
First
Murf Gray
3B
20th
27th
First
Konnor Griffin
SS
1st Overall
1st Overall
Second
Termarr Johnson
2B
7th
7th
Third
Darel Morell
SS
18th
17th
First
Callan Moss
1B
None
None
First
Wyatt Sanford
SS
8th
12th
Second
Sammy Stafura
SS
12th
14th
Second
Nick Yorke
2B/OF
15th
19th
Second
Outfielders
Name
MLB Pipeline Ranking on Pirates (Ov.)
Baseball America Ranking
Spring Breakout Appearance
Titus Demitru
None
None
First
Edward Florentino
4th (50th)
3rd (28th)
Second
Jhostynxon Garcia
6th
5th
Second
Mitch Jebb
None
None
Second
Brian Sanchez
None
None
First
Will Taylor
None
None
First
Esmerlyn Valdez
11th
11th
Second
