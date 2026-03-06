Pirates Reveal Preliminary 2026 Spring Breakout Game Roster

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have their roster ready for the annual Spring Breakout Game in 2026, with their best prospects featuring in the outing.

The Pirates have 40 players on their preliminary roster for the Spring Breakout Game, which includes 16 pitchers and 24 position players, with five catchers, 12 infielders and seven outfielders.

Pittsburgh takes on the Detroit Tigers in the annual Breakout Game, hosting their foe at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. on March 20 with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

MLB Spring Breakout is in its third year and will take place March 19-22, featuring the best prospects from every franchise across the league.

The games will take place with Grapefruit League teams facing each other in Florida and Cactus League teams doing the same at their Spring Training stadiums in Arizona. The Pirates faced off against the Phillies last season, losing 5-3 at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater.

A Quick Look at the Pirates Spring Breakout Roster

The Pirates have the best future talent in the Spring Breakout game, who should all get starts, for the most part.

Shortstop Konnor Griffin , the top prospect in baseball, is on the roste for the second straight season and so too are right-handed starting pitcher Bubba Chandler and left-handed starting pitcher Hunter Barco, who featured the past three seasons as well.

Griffin will go up against a the second best prospect in baseball in Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle, a battle that will continue on into their major league careers.

Top outfield prospect Edward Florentino is on the Breakout Roster for the second straight season and newly acquired outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia makes it on as well, who the Pirates got in a trade from the Boston Red Sox.

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Jhostynxon Garcia (34) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez, who the Pirates took sixth overall in the 2025 MLB Draft from Corona High School in Corona, Calif., will make his Spring Breakout debut and his professional debut in 2026 as well.

Expect the likes of Termarr Johnson to make the roster, plus catcher Rafael Flores Jr., power-hitting infielder Tony Blanco Jr. and outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez, rising pitchers in Wilber Dotel and Antwone Kelly

Pirates Players on Spring Breakout Roster

Each player is organized by their name, ranking on both MLB Pipeline and Baseball America, plus if they make the final roster, what appearance would this be for them in the Spring Breakout game.

Pitchers

Name Arm MLB Pipeline Ranking on Pirates (Ov.) Baseball America Ranking Spring Breakout Appearance Bubba Chandler Right 2nd (11th) 2nd (15th) Third Seth Hernandez Right 3rd (29th) 4th (38th) First Hunter Barco Left 5th 9th Third Wilber Dotel Right 13th 10th Second Antwone Kelly Right 9th 8th First Levi Sterling Right 16th 23rd First Thomas Harrington Right 14th 18th Second Khristian Curtis Right 24th 15th Second Jeter Martinez Right 28th 24th First Zander Mueth Right 26th 25th Second Reinold Navarro Left 27th 16th First Brandon Bidois Right None None Second Yonleg Gaetano Right None None Right Justin Meis Right None None First Cy Nielson Left None None First Michael Walsh Right None None First

Catchers

Name Batting Side MLB Pipeline Ranking on Pirates (Ov.) Baseball America Ranking Spring Breakout Appearance Omar Alfonzo Left 17th 13th Third Easton Carmichael Right 19th 26th First Rafael Flores Jr. Right 10th 6th Third Edgleen Perez Right 23rd None Second Axiel Plaz Right 22nd 20th Third

Infielders

Name Position MLB Pipeline Ranking on Pirates (Ov.) Baseball America Ranking Spring Breakout Appearance Tony Blanco Jr. 1B 30th 29th Third Jack Brannigan SS/3B 25th 28th Third Yordanny De Los Santos SS/3B/2B 21st None Second Duce Gorson 2B/3B/1B 29th 21st First Murf Gray 3B 20th 27th First Konnor Griffin SS 1st Overall 1st Overall Second Termarr Johnson 2B 7th 7th Third Darel Morell SS 18th 17th First Callan Moss 1B None None First Wyatt Sanford SS 8th 12th Second Sammy Stafura SS 12th 14th Second Nick Yorke 2B/OF 15th 19th Second

Outfielders

Name MLB Pipeline Ranking on Pirates (Ov.) Baseball America Ranking Spring Breakout Appearance Titus Demitru None None First Edward Florentino 4th (50th) 3rd (28th) Second Jhostynxon Garcia 6th 5th Second Mitch Jebb None None Second Brian Sanchez None None First Will Taylor None None First Esmerlyn Valdez 11th 11th Second

