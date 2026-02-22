Pirates Infield Prospect Leaves Spring Training Game With Injury

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have only just started playing games in Spring Training, but have their first significant injury so far.

The Pirates announced that third baseman Jack Brannigan left the Grapefruit League game vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla. after getting struck with a batted ball.

Local and Pirates medical staff are currently examining Brannigan and the Pirates will give an update when they have one.

Minor leaguer Jesus Castillo took over for Brannigan at third base for the Pirates and is also hitting eighth vs. the Phillies.

More Injury Concern for Brannigan

Brannigan missed a great portion of last season due to injury and the Pirates will hope that this is just a minor ailment.

He played just 59 games for Double-A Altoona in 2025, as he went on the 7-day injured list on June 14 and then the full season injured list on July 21.

Brannigan suffered a torn labrum and underwent right shoulder labral repair surgery, which the Pirates anticipated would have him back early in 2026.

Him playing Spring Training games was a good sign and he's been with Major League Camp this spring, after the Pirates protected him from the Rule 5 Draft at the end of last season, putting him on the 40-man roster.

Brannigan also missed all of August 2024 and a month in 2023 with injury, as he's struggled staying on the field for a full season.

Jack Brannigan's Tenure with the Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates took Brannigan with the 83rd overall pick in the third round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Notre Dame, where he was an All-American as a junior.

Feb 20, 2024; Bradenton, FL, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Jack Brannigan (83) poses for a photo during photo day at Pirate City. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Brannigan played two games for the Florida Complex League (FCL) Pirates before playing 26 games for Single-A Bradenton, closing out 2022 by slashing. 211/.330./337 for an OPS of .667.

He started 2023 out with Bradenton , playing in 49 games and slashing .253/.398/.451 for an OPS of .849. He earned promotion to High-A Greensboro on July 21, and played in 38 games, slashing .299/.382/.605 for an OPS of .987.

Brannigan spent all of 2024 with Greensboro , but missed more than a month and a half with injury. he slashed .238/.344/.490 for an OPS of .834 in 77 games, with 69 hits, 15 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 53 RBIs and 40 walks to 89 strikeouts.

He spent the entire 2025 season with Double-A Altoona , slashing .225/.329/.358 for an OPS of .687 with 46 hits in 204 at-bats, eight doubles, two triples, five home runs, 30 RBIs, 25 walks to 62 strikeouts and nine stolen bases.

Brannigan has spent most of his time on the left side of the infield, with 107 starts in 114 games played at third base and 105 starts in 109 games at shortstop, with 82 appearances there the past two seasons.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!